Disney+ to Release BTS, K-Pop Content Around the World

Korean popular music (K-pop) continues to take the world by storm, and Disney+ is ready to get in on the action. Starting with several shows featuring perhaps the most popular band in the world, BTS, the Disney streamer is partnering with HYBE — a multinational Korean entertainment conglomerate — to bring a wealth of K-pop content to the global market. The agreement currently includes the worldwide distribution of five major titles to be released on the platform, three of which star the “Dynamite” super-group.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” said Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney’s head of content for the Asia-Pacific region. “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

Watch the Official HYBE/Disney+ Collaboration Announcement

The collaboration gives Disney+ access to HYBE’s library of music and footage, allowing the streamer ample opportunities to create original K-pop content. HYBE connects with Disney at an opportune moment as the streamer branches out into the Central and Eastern European (CEE) markets. Recently Disney+ expanded into 24 new countries across Europe, while also creating more market opportunities in Latin America. As Disney+ continues to grow, grabbing unique content through similar collaborations should allow the streamer to continue providing original content to fill those new market openings.

The three shows that will feature BTS are:

“BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage”: The LA concert in November 2021 was a showstopper and this cinematic 4K film brings the energy of BTS to the small screen. For the first time together since the pandemic, the group plays some of their most popular songs including “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”

“In the Soop: Friendcation”: Five friends go on a surprise trip, spending their vacation enjoying the sights and entertainment on the way. The cast includes big names such as V of BTS and Seo-jun Park of Itaewon Class.

“BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star”: A documentary series looking into the evolution of BTS into the K-pop icon it is today. The show dips into back catalogs of footage from their 9-year history through the present day as they plan the next phase of their entertainment adventure.