 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
YouTube TV

Docurama, Dove Channel, CONtv Launched On YouTube TV As Add-On Channels

Michael King

Cinedigm has announced that three of their most popular channels — Docurama, Dove Channel, and CONtv — are now available on YouTube TV as optional add-ons.

The three channels are available on YouTube TV for $4.99 per month each. The programming on each serves a diverse fan base and includes a wide variety of content.

  • Docurama is a one-of-a-kind streaming service with acclaimed, cutting-edge documentary films and television series that include biographies, true-crime stories, investigations, and feel-good stories. Popular titles on Docurama include Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob, Beatles: How the Beatles Changed the World & Rick Steves’ Europe.
  • Dove Channel is a popular source for family-friendly entertainment that includes feature films and television shows suitable for all audiences. The channel features comedy classics and young adult series along with faith-based favorites and includes thousands of hours of features for the whole family.
  • CONtv is the home for a diverse range of films and television series in the action, horror, anime, science fiction, and fantasy realms. The channel features content that spans the entire history of film and television for pop culture fans to enjoy.

“Digital broadcasting has revolutionized television because it has found a way to work with customers on their terms,” said Jennifer Soltesz, VP of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. “Cinedigm is thrilled to expand the footprint of our streaming channels and introduce a whole new streaming audience to our enthusiast channels on YouTube TV. We look forward to launching additional channels to YouTube TV’s line-up of add-on channels over the next couple of months.”

Sign Up
tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 31 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Sign Up
$64.99 / month
tv.youtube.com

Cinedigm has been the home for a diverse variety of enthusiast-based premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) channels and dedicated advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels across a variety of genres including Fandor, Screambox, CONtv, Docurama, Dove Channel, The Bob Ross Channel, and many others.

Dove Channel is also available as a $4.99 standalone channel for Sling TV viewers, and it is included in the Frndly TV $5.99 a month plan.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.