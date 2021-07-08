Docurama, Dove Channel, CONtv Launched On YouTube TV As Add-On Channels

Cinedigm has announced that three of their most popular channels — Docurama, Dove Channel, and CONtv — are now available on YouTube TV as optional add-ons.

The three channels are available on YouTube TV for $4.99 per month each. The programming on each serves a diverse fan base and includes a wide variety of content.

Docurama is a one-of-a-kind streaming service with acclaimed, cutting-edge documentary films and television series that include biographies, true-crime stories, investigations, and feel-good stories. Popular titles on Docurama include Gangster Empire: Rise of the Mob, Beatles: How the Beatles Changed the World & Rick Steves’ Europe.

Dove Channel is a popular source for family-friendly entertainment that includes feature films and television shows suitable for all audiences. The channel features comedy classics and young adult series along with faith-based favorites and includes thousands of hours of features for the whole family.

CONtv is the home for a diverse range of films and television series in the action, horror, anime, science fiction, and fantasy realms. The channel features content that spans the entire history of film and television for pop culture fans to enjoy.

“Digital broadcasting has revolutionized television because it has found a way to work with customers on their terms,” said Jennifer Soltesz, VP of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. “Cinedigm is thrilled to expand the footprint of our streaming channels and introduce a whole new streaming audience to our enthusiast channels on YouTube TV. We look forward to launching additional channels to YouTube TV’s line-up of add-on channels over the next couple of months.”

Cinedigm has been the home for a diverse variety of enthusiast-based premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) channels and dedicated advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels across a variety of genres including Fandor, Screambox, CONtv, Docurama, Dove Channel, The Bob Ross Channel, and many others.

Dove Channel is also available as a $4.99 standalone channel for Sling TV viewers, and it is included in the Frndly TV $5.99 a month plan.