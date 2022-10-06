Does Hulu Live Have YES Network? How to Watch the New York Yankees

YES Network is a regional sports network (RSN) home to all things Yankee. They host a majority of games for the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and New York Yankees. While the network is sort of a rare RSN, it has a massive following. Thanks to fans that still live in the northeast, as well as those that have moved away, the network has an estimated viewer count of 293,000 per game.

Does Hulu Live Have YES Network?

Hulu Live TV has a well-rounded lineup of entertainment and sports channels, perfect for just about any sports fan. But if you want to watch the Yankees on YES Network, you will have to seek out other options. YES is not available on Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch YES Network Without Cable

There are lots of great options to stream live sports without cable, like Sling TV and YouTube TV. However, DIRECTV STREAM is the only one that has YES Network.

YES Network also has an app that can be downloaded on mobile and tablet devices, including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Note that the app is free to download, but you must have an existing subscription to a provider with the network.

Certain Yankees games can be accessed on Prime Video after a deal that was closed earlier this year. If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you can access Prime Video for free. But if you want to access the service separately, you can get Prime Video for about $8.99/month.

If you want to stream the Yankees online and already have a subscription, most of these services can also be accessed with your preferred web browser.

Can You Get YES Network alone?

Unless you live in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Pennsylvania, there are limited options to access YES Network. Currently, there are no plans that allow you to purchase the network by itself. For most people, you can only get YES Network with the top 3 tiers of DIRECTV STREAM.

Hulu Live TV vs. DIRECTV STREAM

Both streaming services start at about $70/month. A big difference will be that Hulu Live doesn’t really have tier options, whereas DIRECTV STREAM has four major packages. A lot of your favorite teams can likely be found on either service, but if you’re looking for YES Network specifically, the DIRECTV STREAM “Choice” package is your cheapest option.

Another difference is that Hulu Live doesn’t have a free trial, but DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-day free trial for all new accounts. If you prefer Hulu though, they do offer a discount for the first 3 months.

What Channels Are Available on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live has about 70 TV channels. It includes top cable channels, like A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1, as well as local channels, like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

Hulu also has what a majority of sports fans will need, including NFL Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, and SportsNet NY, and ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Aside from their impressive list of channels, Hulu also gives you free access to ESPN+ and Disney+ thanks to the Disney Bundle. ESPN+ is home to the NHL, but if you want to take a break from sports, you can check out popular movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+.

Hulu Live TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Channels Are Available on DIRECTV STREAM?

Previously known as AT&T TV, DIRECTV STREAM has an impressive list of channels, including popular, like A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv, and local, like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

For sports fans, they also have a nice lineup of sports networks, MLB Network, NBA TV, and NHL Network, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MASN2, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Washington, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet NY, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network, and ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Their base package, "Entertainment", offers 65 channels for about $70/month. For $20 more, you can upgrade to the "Choice" package, which has 90 channels in total. "Choice" has 15 major sports networks, including YES Network.

The 2 remaining tiers, "Ultimate" and "Premier", also have YES Network, and offer 130+ channels. Their "Premier" option is basically everything anyone could possibly need in a live tv streaming service. But to top it off, it also includes access to popular channels like Cinemax, HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

Their base package, “Entertainment”, offers 65 channels for about $70/month. For $20 more, you can upgrade to the “Choice” package, which has 90 channels in total. “Choice” has 15 major sports networks, including YES Network.

The 2 remaining tiers, “Ultimate” and “Premier”, also have YES Network, and offer 130+ channels. Their “Premier” option is basically everything anyone could possibly need in a live tv streaming service. But to top it off, it also includes access to popular channels like Cinemax, HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

DIRECTV STREAM is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.