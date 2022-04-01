ESPN+ to Stream 10 Major League Baseball Spring Training Games

Despite a lockout-caused delay, the Major League Baseball season is quickly approaching, and it will be one filled with multiple new ways for cord-cutters to stream games. But, before the regular season kicks off on Thursday, April 7, ESPN+ is getting into the mix by airing 10 Spring Training games over the next five days.

The games will feature 13 different MLB teams, including two appearances by the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and multiple appearances by the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Chicago White Sox.

The first pitch on this preseason stretch is set for 1 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1, and will feature the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals who have recently welcomed back one of the most beloved players in franchise history, Albert Pujols. The second game of Friday’s streaming doubleheader will be between the Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox.

Check out the full slate of 10 ESPN+ games over the next five days:

Day Time (ET) Matchup Friday, April 1 1 p.m. New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Friday, April 1 4 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Saturday, April 2 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees Saturday, April 2 3 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, April 3 1 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 3 9 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, April 4 1 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees Monday, April 4 4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 5 1 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Tuesday, April 5 9 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels

ESPN+ will again stream games throughout regular season with the schedule for April being announced soon. While we wait on those details, we have gotten a lot of information as to where and when games will be streaming recently. Earlier this week, Apple TV+ announced the first 12 weeks of games for their “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader and we learned that the Yankees will exclusively stream 21 games on Amazon Prime Video.

Peacock will also stream MLB games on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the season. Sinclair Broadcasting is still hoping to add more baseball franchises to their current roster of five in order to get their planned Bally Sports direct-to-consumer streaming service up and running at some point early in the season.

Despite MLB’s move to streaming, there will still be ample ways to watch games on linear channels including ESPN, FS1, TBS, MLB Network, ABC, NBC, Fox, and regional sports networks.