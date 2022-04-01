ESPN+ to Stream 10 Major League Baseball Spring Training Games
Despite a lockout-caused delay, the Major League Baseball season is quickly approaching, and it will be one filled with multiple new ways for cord-cutters to stream games. But, before the regular season kicks off on Thursday, April 7, ESPN+ is getting into the mix by airing 10 Spring Training games over the next five days.
The games will feature 13 different MLB teams, including two appearances by the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and multiple appearances by the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Chicago White Sox.
The first pitch on this preseason stretch is set for 1 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1, and will feature the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals who have recently welcomed back one of the most beloved players in franchise history, Albert Pujols. The second game of Friday’s streaming doubleheader will be between the Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox.
Check out the full slate of 10 ESPN+ games over the next five days:
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Friday, April 1
|1 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|Friday, April 1
|4 p.m.
|Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox
|Saturday, April 2
|1 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees
|Saturday, April 2
|3 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Sunday, April 3
|1 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
|Sunday, April 3
|9 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|Monday, April 4
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees
|Monday, April 4
|4 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs
|Tuesday, April 5
|1 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox
|Tuesday, April 5
|9 p.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
ESPN+ will again stream games throughout regular season with the schedule for April being announced soon. While we wait on those details, we have gotten a lot of information as to where and when games will be streaming recently. Earlier this week, Apple TV+ announced the first 12 weeks of games for their “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader and we learned that the Yankees will exclusively stream 21 games on Amazon Prime Video.
Peacock will also stream MLB games on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the season. Sinclair Broadcasting is still hoping to add more baseball franchises to their current roster of five in order to get their planned Bally Sports direct-to-consumer streaming service up and running at some point early in the season.
Despite MLB’s move to streaming, there will still be ample ways to watch games on linear channels including ESPN, FS1, TBS, MLB Network, ABC, NBC, Fox, and regional sports networks.
