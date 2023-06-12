 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

Even Record-Breaking Subscriber Increases Doesn’t Mean Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown is Successful Yet

David Satin

Amidst much wailing and gnashing of teeth by users, Netflix’s rules against password sharing are now official. Although various research firms produced studies that showed Netflix stood to lose a big portion of its customer base when it finally cracked down on password sharing, reality has been far kinder to the service than predicted.

In fact, Netflix’s efforts to curb password-sharing are going better than just about anyone could have expected, likely including internal hopes for a good result. Netflix saw record-setting signups on both May 26 and 27, amidst its four single-largest customer acquisition days in the United States since at least 2018.

However, Parrot Analytics Director of Strategy Julia Alexander noted that the seemingly impressive statistics shouldn’t come as a surprise, given how the world’s largest stream rolled out the new rules.

Although the increase is clearly good news for Netflix, a big decrease in customers was never all that likely, at least at first. The streamer didn’t attempt to charge customers more to use the service they were already paying for. Therefore, Netflix made it easy to simply force non-paying users to fend for themselves. Of course, subscribers are able to continue paying for others outside of their households by paying an extra $7.99 per month.

The flood of new signups indicates that Netflix made the smart play in making it more expensive for sharing users to continue giving out their passwords than it is to simply have the extra members sign up for their own accounts. Netflix’s Standard with Ads plan comes in at $6.99 per month, so it’s cheaper for people using someone else’s Netflix to get their own account than it is for the original account holder to continue paying to keep them on.

Hundreds of thousands of new subscribers are wonderful from Netflix’s point of view, but the company knows full well that its true goal is to see its average revenue per customer (ARPU) increase. That figure indicates how much profit Netflix is pulling in per user, and it’s the new gold standard that streamers are measured by when Wall Street investors are determining the health of a company.

The good news for Netflix in this capacity is that users who are deciding to sign up for their own ad-supported accounts will drive that ARPU upwards quickly. Even at a lower subscription cost to users, ad-supported streaming tiers generate much more revenue per customer than ad-free plans, thanks to the extra infusion of money from advertisers. That’s why some research firms think Netflix could stand to gain as much as $3.5 billion in additional revenue by the end of 2024 from its efforts to stop password-sharing.

All available data shows that Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown has been a success thus far. More information is needed before ultimate victory can be declared by the world’s largest streamer, but you can be sure other services are paying close attention. Even Prime Video will have an ad-supported tier soon, and it’s a good bet that other streamers will introduce rules against password sharing now that they will all have a plan with ads to drive users to in the near future.

Sign Up
netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers four plans — on 2 device in HD with their “Standard with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

Sign Up
$6.99+ / month
netflix.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.