Bally Sports Plus Just Launched, Here’s Everything You Need to Know: Pricing, Devices, Simultaneous Streams, Teams, Blackouts, & More

Bally Sports+ is officially live. For the first time, you will be able to watch your local Bally Sports regional sports network (RSN) without a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle. But, how does it work? The Streamable broke down everything you need to know about Sinclair’s new streaming service including pricing, what devices you can use, how many people can access it at the same time, and more.

How Much Does Bally Sports+ Cost?

Bally Sports+ has both a monthly and annual plan. If you want to pay monthly, it will cost you $19.99 (plus tax). If you want to save, you can pay $189.99 for a full year, which is $15.83 per month when pre-paid annually.

If your local Bally Sports channel carries an NHL and NBA team, the annual savings may be worth it as you will be able to stream sports all year long. If not, you can watch the rest of the MLB season for ~$80 by paying for the next four months.

Does Bally Sports+ Offer a Free Trial?

Currently, Bally Sports+ offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

How Do You Sign-Up For Bally Sports+?

You can sign-up on BallySports.com, or by subscribing inside the Bally Sports App on Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android.

What Teams Can You Watch on Bally Sports+?

For their soft-launch, there are five MLB teams available to stream: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays. Sinclair has yet to get approval from MLB to stream the rest of the teams that they own the traditional broadcast rights for.

When the service fully rolls out in the fall, you will be able to stream your local games from 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.

If Bally Sports+ doesn’t carry your team, you can stream local games with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What Can You Watch on Bally Sports+?

Bally Sports+ will offer access to all live games available on Bally Sports RSNs (for select teams), including those on Bally Sports Extra, the network’s overflow channel. To access them, you will need a paid subscription to the service.

Keep in mind that you aren’t subscribing to watch a specific team, instead you are subscribing to a specific channel. For instance, if you live in Detroit, you are subscribing to Bally Sports Detroit. If you live in Kansas City, you are subscribing to Bally Sports Kansas City. So long as Sinclair has the streaming rights to a team (currently, all NHL and NBA teams, and 5 MLB teams), they will be available on the service in their local market.

If you live in a market with multiple Bally Sports RSNs, you will need to subscribe to them separately. For those in South Florida, you will need both Bally Sports Sun (Heat) and Bally Sports Florida (Marlins and Panthers) to watch all your teams, meaning it would cost $40 a month.

Bally Sports+ will also let you follow along with real-time stats and highlights through the game. Afterward, you will be able to access games on-demand in their entirety.

Are There Local Blackouts with Bally Sports+?

Unlike an out-of-market package like MLB.TV or NBA League Pass, Bally Sports+ is designed for those who want to watch in their local market without a traditional TV subscription.

For instance, if you live in Detroit, you will be able to stream Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Red Wings games without local blackouts. However, you won’t be able to watch games that air on other channels like ESPN or TBS, you will need a live TV Streaming service for that.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Bally Sports+?

You can stream Bally Sports+ via the Bally Sports App on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, and BallySports.com. It is expected to come to Roku devices in the middle of July.

On some of those devices, you will need to sign-up via BallySports.com to activate your account.

Is There a Bally Sports+ App?

There isn’t a separate Bally Sports+ App. Bally Sports+ is a subscription you can use to unlock access via the Bally Sports App similar to when you log in to your TV provider.

How Many Simultaneous Devices Can Stream Bally Sports+?

Bally Sports+ can be used on two devices at the same time, but you can register up to five devices to access the subscription.

Can You Stream Games on Bally Sports+ While Traveling?

If you leave your local market, you can access games for up to 30 days. After those 30 days, you must check in inside your home territory before you can continue watching live games.

If you can’t access the games while traveling, you can use an out-of-market package like MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, or NHL.TV on ESPN+, which requires a separate subscription.

Does Bally Sports+ Support 4K?

Bally Sports+ will stream in HD, but it won’t stream any games in 4K. This is the same as cable and satellite, where they currently don’t offer 4K telecasts on Bally Sports RSNs

What Teams are on Bally Sports RSNs?

*Bally Sports+ doesn’t have streaming rights yet for teams with an asterisk.