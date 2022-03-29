Everything You Need to Know About CNN+, CNN’s New Streaming Service

With Tuesday morning’s premiere broadcast of “5 Things with Kate Bolduan,” CNN+ is officially live. The legacy cable news network will look to bring their signature brand of journalism to the streaming age with a mix of live, on-demand, and interactive programming.

The streaming service will take advantage of CNN’s roster of recognizable journalists and anchors while bringing together a who’s who of talent from across the media landscape.

Related: Behind-the-Scenes Look at CNN+ Before Tuesday’s Launch

How Much Does CNN+ Cost?

CNN+ will cost $5.99 per month, or $59.99 per year, at launch. However, to celebrate the platform’s debut, subscribers who sign up within the first month will receive the “Deal of a Lifetime.” For as long as they remain active subscribers, customers who take advantage of the offer will get a 50% discount on the streamer’s monthly rate.

At launch, that means that they will pay just $2.99 per month. If the monthly rate increases in the future, they will be grandfathered into paying just half of whatever that new total is.

Additionally, participating app stores are offering a seven-day free trial.

What Devices Support CNN+?

At launch, CNN+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV, Android phones and tablets, and Apple devices (via the App Store on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD). Where possible, the new streaming service will be integrated into the existing CNN app.

For now, the major missing platforms are Roku and Android TV devices. If your Smart TV supports AirPlay or Cast, you may be able to stream without an official app.

CNN+ is also available via web browser on both mobile and computers.

Currently, you can stream CNN+ on the following devices:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

iPhone

iPad

Android Phone

Android Tablet

Web

What Can You Watch on CNN+?

CNN+ is focusing on three different types of content; live, on-demand, and interactive. At launch, the streamer will have eight to 12 live daily shows, in addition to the premiere episodes of a host of weekly programming options. Both the daily and weekly shows will be hosted by some of the most recognizable and trusted names in news.

In addition to familiar CNN anchors like Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, and Wolf Blitzer, the streamer has recruited journalists from across the news industry to join the platform. Amongst the additions to the service’s talent roster are former NBC anchor Kacie Hunt, former Fox News anchor Chirs Wallace, former NPR reporter and anchor Audie Cornish, former ESPN personalities Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, and more.

Additionally, the streamer will offer new CNN+ Original Series like “The Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech” and “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” which will both be available at launch, and “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” and “The Untitled Alison Roman Project,” both of which are currently in production.

CNN+ will also be the streaming home of more than 1,000 hours of CNN Original Series and CNN Films programming including “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” “Blackfish,” and “RBG.”

For the interactive component of their programming, the streamer will offer subscribers access to the Interview Club. At launch, the service will host two to three interviews per day that will be driven by questions submitted by the CNN+ community. Subscribers will be able to submit questions and then watch the answers in real-time or on-demand.

The full, initial CNN+ programming lineup was announced last week.

Can You Watch Live CNN Broadcasts?

Yes and no (but mostly no). While CNN, CNN International, and HLN live streams are not included as part of a CNN+ subscription, users who have TV Everywhere credentials through a pay-TV subscription are able to watch the traditional CNN cable networks inside the app.

For cord-cutters who want to stream CNN’s cable content, they will need a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV for that.