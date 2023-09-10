Everything You Need to Know About NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

NFL kickoff weekend has arrived. The first NFL Sunday of the 2023 season is set for Sept. 10, and games will air in their usual broadcast homes of CBS, Fox and NBC. If you live in an NFL market and have been patiently awaiting the return of your favorite team to local channels, the wait is finally over!

But what if you don’t live in the market of your favorite team? Suddenly, the simple task of turning on the TV and tuning into a local station becomes an incredibly complicated series of steps to try and figure out if you can even watch your team at all where you live. Fortunately, that’s why NFL Sunday Ticket is here!

NFL Sunday Ticket has been offering out-of-market fans a way to watch their beloved NFL team play since 1994, but this is the first season customers will find the service on YouTube TV. Check for complete details on NFL Sunday Ticket below, and start streaming today!

How Much Does NFL Sunday Ticket Cost in 2023?

NFL Sunday Ticket has a variable pricing model to allow users flexibility. Those who choose to sign up for the service without subscribing to YouTube TV can do so via YouTube TV Primetime Channels, but they’ll have to pay $100 more on the season for Sunday Ticket. Customers can also choose to bundle Sunday Ticket with access to the NFL RedZone channel, but they’ll have to pay $40 more per season to get it.

Is There a Free Trial of NFL Sunday Ticket?

Yes there is! YouTube TV announced this week that it was offering new subscribers a seven-day free trial to give NFL Sunday Ticket a try. That will really only get you one day’s access to the service, since Sunday Ticket is only available on Sundays, but it’s still a great way to see if the service is right for you.

What Can You Watch with NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket allows viewers to watch all out-of-market NFL contests in both Sunday afternoon windows. If the game isn’t slated to appear on CBS or Fox in your area on a given Sunday, it will be available to stream on NFL Sunday Ticket.

The service does not carry any nationally-televised games. That means all “Thursday Night Football,” “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football” games are not available on NFL Sunday Ticket, nor are any nationally-televised games appearing in the late afternoon windows on Sundays.

How Many Simultaneous Streams of NFL Sunday Ticket Are Allowed?

Users will be granted unlimited simultaneous streams within the home, and can also use Sunday Ticket on two devices in different locations at the same time. Student NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers only get one stream on one device at a time, however.

Are Single-Team Plans Available for NFL Sunday Ticket?

No, YouTube TV has not introduced single-team NFL Sunday Ticket plans or announced their intention to do so at some point in the future.

Can You Pay for NFL Sunday Ticket Monthly?

Yes! YouTube TV will allow Sunday Ticket customers to split their subscription cost into four installments if they prefer that to paying a lump sum at the beginning of the year.

Can You Cancel an NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription?

No, you cannot cancel or request a refund for NFL Sunday Ticket at any point. You can keep the subscription from auto-renewing, but once you’ve paid, you’re on the hook for a full season of NFL Sunday Ticket, even if you choose the monthly payment option.

Can You Record Games to Watch Later with NFL Sunday Ticket?

Yes. NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers get access to YouTube TV’s DVR feature, whether they choose to opt into a YouTube TV subscription or not.

Can You Pause, Rewind and Fast-Forward Live Games with NFL Sunday Ticket?

Yes, whether you subscribe to YouTube TV or get your Sunday Ticket subscription through Primetime Channels.

Is There a Student Plan of NFL Sunday Ticket? What About Discounts for Dorms and Apartments?

NFL Sunday Ticket is offering a student plan for $109 per season, or $119 if users decide to bundle with NFL RedZone. Unfortunately, YouTube TV is not offering any discounts for dormitory or apartment-dwellers, or recent college graduates.

Can You Watch Multiple Games at Once on NFL Sunday Ticket?

Yes, YouTube TV’s multiview feature will allow users to see up to four NFL games at once. The lineups will be pre-set, however, and users will not be able to customize which games are in the multiview selection.

What Deals Are Available on NFL Sunday Ticket?

There are myriad discounts and deals available for potential Sunday Ticket subscribers. New customers will get $50 off their subscription no matter which plan they sign up for if they subscribe before Sept. 19. Users who sign up for YouTube TV and NFL Sunday Ticket together will also be offered a four-month free trial of Max.

Click here to see a comprehensive list of deals available on NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.