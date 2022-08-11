FIFA+ to Stream All Matches of 2022 U20 Women’s World Cup for Free

All the goal-scoring and slide-tackling action of the U20 Women’s World Cup is now available to stream! The 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup began on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and runs through Aug. 28, and every single game of the tournament will be streamed live in 114 countries thanks to FIFA+, the free streaming service from soccer’s international governing body.

That will be a big boost to fans across the world as they cheer their teams on. FIFA+ is a free app that launched earlier this year, and is available on mobile devices, desktops and certain connected TVs.

The FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup was inaugurated in 2002, and is played once every two years. Only players under 20 years old are allowed to compete, as the tournament is intended to be a showcase for up-and-coming players.

“For years, the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup has been a fascinating window into the next generation of superstars in the women’s game, and 2022 promises to be no different,” said Charlotte Burr, FIFA Director of Strategy, Development, and FIFA+.

This year’s tournament is a return to schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the 2020 U20 World Cup. Sixteen teams will compete to dethrone the reigning tournament champion Japan. In the relatively short history of the tournament, the United States and Germany have been dominant, winning three titles apiece.

The announcement that all the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup games will stream for free comes at a convenient time for soccer fandom in the United States. In 2020, viewership of women’s soccer rose 300% according to a report from Soccer Blade. Ratings were also 22% greater for the final of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup when compared to the 2018 Men’s final, and FIFA has clearly taken notice of the popularity of women’s soccer.

FIFA isn’t the only soccer organization to enter the streaming wars recently. It was announced in June that the U.S. domestic soccer league Major League Soccer had signed a 10-year deal with Apple to broadcast every game involving an MLS team on a standalone streaming platform.

Major League Baseball also began airing exclusive games on multiple streaming platforms this season. Last month, the NFL launched its own streaming service. By offering its content for free, FIFA is providing a lure that other sports have not yet embraced when it comes to streaming live games.