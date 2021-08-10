 Skip to Content
Murder Gardens

FilmRise Acquires Streaming Rights to 300 Films From Maverick Entertainment

Jeff Kotuby

FilmRise is adding over 300 Maverick Entertainment films to its already deep catalog of streaming content. Today, FilmRise secured the streaming rights to Maverick Entertainment films like New Year, New Us, Murder Gardens, Love & Drugs, The Lies We Tell But the Secrets We Keep, and many more.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner to align with than Maverick Entertainment, given their leading position in providing content for Black audiences,” FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said in a statement. “We believe their impressive collection of programming will make a great addition to FilmRise’s continuously growing library of diverse titles. We look forward to offering audiences free access to these productions.”

FilmRise, an ad-supported video streaming service, has been steadily growing over the past year. It recently secured distribution deals with Sling TV, TIVO+, Redbox, and The Roku Channel — and now it adds more content to its vast library that includes popular shows like 3rd Rock from the Sun.

“Our film library has always been about diversity, both in front of and behind the lens, so, anytime we can expand our reach, we achieve our goal by providing additional platforms for our film library to be viewed,” Maverick president and founder Doug Schwab said in a statement. “I’ve long been impressed with FilmRise and I’m excited to be aligned with such a dominate player in the AVOD & FAST world.”

You’ll be able to start streaming Maverick’s films soon.

  • The Lies We Tell But the Secrets We Keep Part 1

    June 24, 2011

    Roni & Bri are both living their life as lie until it all comes tumbling down. Unfortunately it leads to someone having to lose their LIFE!!

  • The Lies We Tell But the Secrets We Keep Part 2

    June 25, 2012

    Roni and Bri have fallen in a forbidden love, where lies and secrets lead to the end of their relationship. Bri tries desperately to move on and forget her past love with Roni. But, she’s in for an unexpected surprise when secrets are revealed and her life is now a twisted love triangle with her past.

  • The Lies We Tell But the Secrets We Keep Part 3

    September 22, 2014

    The conclusion to the epic urban saga of ‘The Lies We Tell…’ Roni seeks revenge on Tank because she feels as if Tank had something to do with Bri being shot. So she takes matters into her own hands.

