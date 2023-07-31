Fox Nation Adding Content from OutKick Including Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren Shows, More

Fox Nation is giving its programming lineup a boost this week. The news and lifestyle streaming service which has never been shy about giving a platform to right-wing radio and TV personalities is bringing on content from OutKick, the multimedia platform founded by sports talk radio host Clay Travis, as it announced on Monday.

“OutKick The Show with Clay Travis” is making its way to Fox Nation, in which Travis gives his opinions on sports, culture and politics. Fox Nation will also add “Tomi Lahren is Fearless,” a series in which Lahren hosts guests and performs interviews on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. ET. Other OutKick content headed to Fox Nation includes “Gaines for Girls,” a series hosted by All-American swimmer Riley Gaines which outlines the steps women have taken in athletics in the past decades.

“OutKick has seen rapid growth over the last two years and we are thrilled to begin streaming our authentic content with the loyal audience that Fox Nation has cultivated,” Travis said.

Fox has brought Fox Nation along slowly and has attempted to continue fitting the service to its consumer base by gradually adding original content. The streamer has begun premiering new entertainment lifestyle titles, including a comedy special from Rob Schneider and a bull riding series. The streamer is designed to be a bit different than its competitors. Not only does it not carry any of Fox News’s programming — although there are titles from Fox News personalities — but it is not being positioned as a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform for the entire Fox company. Next-day streams of Fox’s primetime shows go to [Hulu.

Fox executives have stated they’re ready to start offering more live news and sports content via streaming, but that they’re waiting until the economics of offering channels through pay-TV services dictate a more comprehensive embrace of streaming. Until then, users will have to content themselves with content additions like shows from OutKick, more of which will head to Fox Nation in the coming months.