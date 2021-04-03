Fox Sports Prime Ticket is Now Bally Sports SoCal: TV Channel, Streaming, Cable, & Satellite Options

In November, Sinclair and Ballys reached a 10-year deal to rebrand Fox Sports RSNs to Bally Sports. The change has now officially happened meaning that Fox Sports Prime Ticket is now Bally Sports SoCal and Fox Sports West is Bally Sports West.

If you want to stream Los Angeles Angels, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and LA Clippers games locally in Los Angeles, the games will now be available on streaming and cable on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West.

What Streaming Services Carry Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West?

After YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV each dropped Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West (now called Bally Sports) your options are now more limited.

Fortunately, you can still stream every Angels, Ducks, and Kings game with a subscription to AT&T TV Choice Plan. The service also includes ESPN, NBCSN, TBS, FS1, MLB Network, and NBA TV – so you will get all of your sports coverage.

Can You Still Stream Bally Sports SoCal on Fox Sports Go?

Sinclair will be launching new streaming app replacing Fox Sports Go called the Bally Sports App. The new app, which will launching in the coming weeks, allows those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

In the meantime, you can still use Fox Sports GO to stream Bally Sports West and Bally Sports SoCal

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.

What Cable and Satellite Companies Offer Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West?

AT&T TV

Charter

Cox

DirecTV

Frontier

Spectrum

What Channel Numbers are Bally Sports SoCal and Ball Sports West?

With the changeover from Fox Sports Prime Ticket to Bally Sports SoCal, the channel numbers remain the same.

Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports West Channel Finder