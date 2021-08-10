Frndly TV Adds Circle, Free Country Music & Lifestyle Network

Circle Network, a free country music network from Gray Television and Opry Entertainment Group has been added to Frndly TV. Circle features original country music and lifestyle shows, featuring some of country music’s biggest names, including Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Kristin Chenoweth, and others.

Frndly TV recently added streaming channels Recipe.TV, Local Now, GetTV, and FETV. Its current channel mix now includes 21 selections including Hallmark Channel, GSN, UpTV, CuriosityStream, BYUtv, Insp, and other family-friendly outlets.

The streamer says they will be able to keep their current pricing structure in place, starting at $5.99 per month.

Circle launched in January 2019 and now has an audience of over 150 million people. It became available on Redbox’s free live TV service in February. In March, the free channel was added to Peacock.