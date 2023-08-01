Fubo Named Official Streaming Partner of WNBA’s Chicago Sky, Offering 14-Day Free Trial to Celebrate

Fubo and the WNBA’s Chicago Sky are officially teaming up, and are celebrating the news with a 14-day trial to watch the WNBA action and more for free. The partnership anoints Fubo as the official streaming partner of the Chicago Sky and allows the team’s season ticket holders to enjoy extended free trials of Fubo’s live TV streaming service. However, they aren’t the only people getting a deal to celebrate the new partnership. Now, the sports-focused streamer is offering a free 14-day trial via its official Chicago Sky partnership page.

Sky fans who subscribe to Fubo during the free trial will also be eligible for game-day discounts at Wintrust Arena, where Fubo branding and information on how to subscribe will be displayed at all Sky home games including on the Jumbotron. The partnership marks Fubo’s first with a WNBA team following recent marketing partnerships with Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals, and Seattle Mariners.

“We’ve always championed women’s sports at Fubo, and our partnership with the Chicago Sky lets us support the team on a deeper level,” Fubo co-founder and COO Alberto Horihuela said. “Cory Adelson and our performance marketing team have come up with a myriad of ways Sky fans can engage with us this season. We also look forward to welcoming fans to watch the Sky live on Fubo.”

Fubo streams Sky games on Marquee Sports Network, which it now offers nationwide, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, and NBA TV. Sports fans who subscribe to Fubo can also enjoy ESPN, ESPN2, the NFL Network, FOX, FS1, beIN Sports, TUDN, and more.

“We’re extremely excited to introduce a new world class partner to provide greater viewership access to our fans via stream,” Chicago Sky president and CEO Adam Fox said. “We look forward to introducing our loyal season ticket holders to Fubo through an extended free trial, as well as providing greater access to all of our fans through the rest of the regular season and as we push towards the playoffs.”

Following the free trials, Fubo’s base Pro plan will run at least $85.98 when regional sports network (RSN) fees are factored in. The plan comes with 163 channels, 1,000 hours of DVR space, and unlimited screens in the subscriber’s home. The Elite plan jumps up to 235 channels and adds 4K viewing on available channels and costs approximately $95.98 per month with fees. The Premier package comes with 244 channels, including Showtime, and runs $105.98 monthly.