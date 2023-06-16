Fubo, Ryan Reynold’s Maximum Effort Channel Will Launch on Amazon Freevee, Sling Freestream, More This Month

Fubo subscribers learned this week that they would be able to get in bed with Ryan Reynolds — so to speak — with the launch of the Maximum Effort Channel, a linear channel from the production company co-founded by the actor-turned-football club co-owner. The first original title to debut on the channel will be “Bedtime Stories with Ryan,” in which the actor tells famous bedtime stories in order to put you to sleep. There will be more scripted and unscripted content announced in the coming weeks and months.

But Reynolds fans who aren’t subscribed to the live TV streaming service won’t be left in the dark. In addition to Fubo, the channel will also launch on several other platforms in the near future, including Amazon’s Freevee, [LG Channels][lg—smart-tv], Plex, Sling Freestream, VIDAA, VIZIO WatchFree+, and Xumo Play.

The new linear channel is part of a multi-year deal signed last year between the sports-focused streamer Fubo and Maximum Effort, the production company co-founded by Reynolds and George Dewey. The channel is the first project in the partnership, which will include exclusive first-look unscripted projects, as well as scripted series and films.

The Maximum Effort banner was launched in 2018 and has since produced multiple high-profile Reynolds-led projects, including the “Deadpool” movies, “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project” on Netflix, and the unscripted “Welcome to Wrexham,” an FX docu-series that documented the purchase of the Welsh football club by Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney, and the events that followed leading to the teams fairly miraculous promotion earlier this spring.

Watch the trailer for ‘Bedtime Stories with Ryan’:

The Maximum Effort Channel will launch on June 20 across the various platforms and will feature the aforementioned “Bedtime Stories with Ryan,” a series that was first conceived on the day his fourth child was born and the prospect of sleep felt foreign to him. In order to help put people to sleep, Reynolds — in full pajamas — reads classic bedtime stories in something approaching a soothing ASMR voice. More content announcements for The Maximum Effort Channel are expected in the coming weeks after, at the very least, a short power nap.