Fubo, Ryan Reynold’s Maximum Effort Channel Will Launch on Amazon Freevee, Sling Freestream, More This Month
Fubo subscribers learned this week that they would be able to get in bed with Ryan Reynolds — so to speak — with the launch of the Maximum Effort Channel, a linear channel from the production company co-founded by the actor-turned-football club co-owner. The first original title to debut on the channel will be “Bedtime Stories with Ryan,” in which the actor tells famous bedtime stories in order to put you to sleep. There will be more scripted and unscripted content announced in the coming weeks and months.
But Reynolds fans who aren’t subscribed to the live TV streaming service won’t be left in the dark. In addition to Fubo, the channel will also launch on several other platforms in the near future, including Amazon’s Freevee, [LG Channels][lg—smart-tv], Plex, Sling Freestream, VIDAA, VIZIO WatchFree+, and Xumo Play.
The new linear channel is part of a multi-year deal signed last year between the sports-focused streamer Fubo and Maximum Effort, the production company co-founded by Reynolds and George Dewey. The channel is the first project in the partnership, which will include exclusive first-look unscripted projects, as well as scripted series and films.
The Maximum Effort banner was launched in 2018 and has since produced multiple high-profile Reynolds-led projects, including the “Deadpool” movies, “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project” on Netflix, and the unscripted “Welcome to Wrexham,” an FX docu-series that documented the purchase of the Welsh football club by Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney, and the events that followed leading to the teams fairly miraculous promotion earlier this spring.
Watch the trailer for ‘Bedtime Stories with Ryan’:
The Maximum Effort Channel will launch on June 20 across the various platforms and will feature the aforementioned “Bedtime Stories with Ryan,” a series that was first conceived on the day his fourth child was born and the prospect of sleep felt foreign to him. In order to help put people to sleep, Reynolds — in full pajamas — reads classic bedtime stories in something approaching a soothing ASMR voice. More content announcements for The Maximum Effort Channel are expected in the coming weeks after, at the very least, a short power nap.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.