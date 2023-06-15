Fubo to Launch Maximum Effort Channel with Ryan Reynolds ‘Bedtime Stories’ Series Next Week
Nearly 10 months ago, Fubo announced that it had partnered with actor, producer, and recently promoted Welsh football club owner Ryan Reynolds to create exclusive unscripted content for the sports-focused live TV streaming service. On Thursday, Fubo and Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company announced that the partnership’s first project will launch on Tuesday, June 20.
Next week, the Maximum Effort Channel will premiere on the service and will feature the new show “Bedtime Stories with Ryan.” The idea for a channel that helps put people to sleep was born on the same day as Reynolds’ fourth child; on the program, Reynolds — decked out in full pajamas — will read classic bedtime stories in hopes that you will fall asleep before he is finished.
“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” Reynolds said. “Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling. We’re extremely grateful to our always amazing partners at Autodesk for helping bring this show to life with their design and make platform.”
Check out the trailer for ‘Bedtime Stories with Ryan’:
“Bedtime Stories with Ryan” is set to launch as a 15-episode series and will be the first original show created for the Maximum Effort Channel. Surrounding the bedtime story series will be original and classic TV and movies — as well as what Fubo calls “some surprising content breaks” — made for maximum comfort.
“Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation,” head of Fubo Studios Pamela Duckworth said. “These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel’s programming slate of maximum comfort.”
The Maximum Effort Channel will be available on Fubo on Tuesday, June 20, but it will also be available on other streaming platforms in the future as well. The channel plans to make other content announcements in the coming days, potentially before the channel’s launch next week.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.