Fubo to Launch Maximum Effort Channel with Ryan Reynolds ‘Bedtime Stories’ Series Next Week

Nearly 10 months ago, Fubo announced that it had partnered with actor, producer, and recently promoted Welsh football club owner Ryan Reynolds to create exclusive unscripted content for the sports-focused live TV streaming service. On Thursday, Fubo and Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company announced that the partnership’s first project will launch on Tuesday, June 20.

Next week, the Maximum Effort Channel will premiere on the service and will feature the new show “Bedtime Stories with Ryan.” The idea for a channel that helps put people to sleep was born on the same day as Reynolds’ fourth child; on the program, Reynolds — decked out in full pajamas — will read classic bedtime stories in hopes that you will fall asleep before he is finished.

“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” Reynolds said. “Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling. We’re extremely grateful to our always amazing partners at Autodesk for helping bring this show to life with their design and make platform.”

Check out the trailer for ‘Bedtime Stories with Ryan’:

“Bedtime Stories with Ryan” is set to launch as a 15-episode series and will be the first original show created for the Maximum Effort Channel. Surrounding the bedtime story series will be original and classic TV and movies — as well as what Fubo calls “some surprising content breaks” — made for maximum comfort.

“Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation,” head of Fubo Studios Pamela Duckworth said. “These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel’s programming slate of maximum comfort.”

The Maximum Effort Channel will be available on Fubo on Tuesday, June 20, but it will also be available on other streaming platforms in the future as well. The channel plans to make other content announcements in the coming days, potentially before the channel’s launch next week.