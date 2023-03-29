Fubo to Add Two Family-Friendly Channels at No Extra Cost; Ryan and Friends, pocket.watch

In general, Fubo is better known for its wide variety of sports channels than anything else. From national channels like MLB Network, NBA TV and NFL RedZone to more local offerings like regional sports networks from Bally Sports, the breath of live sports content on Fubo is truly impressive.

It seems Fubo is trying to build a name for itself in the kids and family entertainment space, as well. The company has announced it will begin offering two channels from pocket.watch. The “Ryan and Friends” and “pocket.watch” channels will be available to all Fubo users for free later in 2023.

“Pocket.watch uniquely brings kids and families their favorite star creators in premium, high-quality shows that parents can trust,” pocket.watch founder and CEO Chris M. Williams said. “And we are thrilled to partner with Fubo to extend our channels and content to millions of new viewers across the country.”

Here’s what Fubo users can expect from the two new channels once they arrive on the service:

“Ryan and Friends”: All day, every day, “Ryan and Friends” features the best of Ryan, his Ryan’s World pals Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, and all the rest, along with Ryan’s favorite kid video friends, like Kids Diana Show, KidCity, Jason Vlogs, The Stella Show, Denis, Hudson’s Playground and more! Catch them all in fun and enriching shows, including exclusive premieres you won’t see anywhere else.

pocket.watch:Home to your best video friends 24/7, pocket.watch features kid-favorite shows packed full of family-friendly learning and fun, with the most popular stars including HobbyKidsTV, Lankybox, Onyx Family, Mackenzie Turner Roblox, and Toys and Colors! Join them on all of their awesome adventures, from challenges and gaming, to cool science experiments and so much more! Carefully curated in parent-friendly formats, pocket.watch delivers the programming that kids love today.

Since launching in 2017, pocket.watch has become one of the most-beloved providers of kids and family content in the world. It partners with some of the biggest content creators in the youth entertainment space, including “Ryan’s World,” “Toys and Colors,” “Onyx Family,” “Dan Rhodes,” and “Kids Diana Show.” This carriage deal is just the latest for pocket.watch, which recently came to an agreement to distribute five series exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Content from pocket.watch is also available on Plex, Philo, Pluto, Sling TV and VIZIO Watchfree+. Fubo and pocket.watch did not provide a specific date for when its content would be available on that service, but given how popular pocket.watch has become, it likely won’t take long. The two new channels coming to Fubo have seen their viewing time skyrocket to over 4 billion minutes as of January 2023.