Fubo to Add Two Family-Friendly Channels at No Extra Cost; Ryan and Friends, pocket.watch
In general, Fubo is better known for its wide variety of sports channels than anything else. From national channels like MLB Network, NBA TV and NFL RedZone to more local offerings like regional sports networks from Bally Sports, the breath of live sports content on Fubo is truly impressive.
It seems Fubo is trying to build a name for itself in the kids and family entertainment space, as well. The company has announced it will begin offering two channels from pocket.watch. The “Ryan and Friends” and “pocket.watch” channels will be available to all Fubo users for free later in 2023.
“Pocket.watch uniquely brings kids and families their favorite star creators in premium, high-quality shows that parents can trust,” pocket.watch founder and CEO Chris M. Williams said. “And we are thrilled to partner with Fubo to extend our channels and content to millions of new viewers across the country.”
Here’s what Fubo users can expect from the two new channels once they arrive on the service:
“Ryan and Friends”: All day, every day, “Ryan and Friends” features the best of Ryan, his Ryan’s World pals Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, and all the rest, along with Ryan’s favorite kid video friends, like Kids Diana Show, KidCity, Jason Vlogs, The Stella Show, Denis, Hudson’s Playground and more! Catch them all in fun and enriching shows, including exclusive premieres you won’t see anywhere else.
pocket.watch:Home to your best video friends 24/7, pocket.watch features kid-favorite shows packed full of family-friendly learning and fun, with the most popular stars including HobbyKidsTV, Lankybox, Onyx Family, Mackenzie Turner Roblox, and Toys and Colors! Join them on all of their awesome adventures, from challenges and gaming, to cool science experiments and so much more! Carefully curated in parent-friendly formats, pocket.watch delivers the programming that kids love today.
Since launching in 2017, pocket.watch has become one of the most-beloved providers of kids and family content in the world. It partners with some of the biggest content creators in the youth entertainment space, including “Ryan’s World,” “Toys and Colors,” “Onyx Family,” “Dan Rhodes,” and “Kids Diana Show.” This carriage deal is just the latest for pocket.watch, which recently came to an agreement to distribute five series exclusively on The Roku Channel.
Content from pocket.watch is also available on Plex, Philo, Pluto, Sling TV and VIZIO Watchfree+. Fubo and pocket.watch did not provide a specific date for when its content would be available on that service, but given how popular pocket.watch has become, it likely won’t take long. The two new channels coming to Fubo have seen their viewing time skyrocket to over 4 billion minutes as of January 2023.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.