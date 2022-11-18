fuboTV Adds Five Sports, Outdoor Channels to Various Add-On Packages

As the landscape of streaming services continues to change, many platforms have been looking to add and diversify their content offerings while also keeping costs down for consumers. One way to do this is for live TV streaming services to add free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to their traditional offerings of broadcast and cable networks. One of the services that has begun to embrace this type of low-cost content additions is the generally sports-focused live streamer fuboTV.

Though the service grew to 1.23 million North American subscribers in the third quarter of 2022 thanks to the return of professional and college football, Fubo is still looking to add on-brand channels to keep sports fans engaged once their favorite team’s season is over.

So, this week, fuboTV added a handful of channels to its various packages at no extra cost. The channels primarily focus on unique sports and outdoor living and can be found across three different Fubo subscription packages.

fuboTV’s Recent Channel Additions

Channel Package Package Cost Description Racing America Sports Plus $10.99 per month Racing America is a new home for live grassroots racing, NASCAR Cup Team content, and always highlighting the best pavement short-track racers across the country. UNBEATEN Sports Plus $10.99 per month Unbeaten is a digital-first, sports media brand combining long-honed editorial expertise, an embrace of technology, and passion-led creativity. Weatherspy fubo Extra $7.99 per month Featuring unbelievable weather, wildlife, outdoor recreation, and drone footage, WeatherSpy is reinventing how we watch weather. INWONDER fubo Extra $7.99 per month Discover a unique perspective on science, technology, and everything in between with InWonder. Dive into the secrets of our brain, discover the mysteries of the world and get an explanation of how rollercoasters are being built. INTROUBLE Adventure Plus $4.99 per month Action and excitement meet on InTrouble, offering thrilling experiences right on your screen. Whether it’s big-wave surfing in Hawaii, drifting in South Africa, cricket in Malaysia, or wing-suit flying in France.

fuboTV offers three different base subscription packages starting at the Pro plan for $69.99 per month. The package comes with 140 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and unlimited screens — including 10 at home. For $79.99, the Elite package has 202 channels and includes the fubo Extra and News Plus plans, as well as the same Cloud DVR and screens extras as the Pro plan.

The Ultimate plan comes in at $99.99 monthly and features 239 channels, including the fubo Extra, News Plus, Sports Plus, and SHOWTIME add-ons as well. The same 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR and unlimited screens apply as well. Fubo also offers a $33 per month Latino Quarterly plan that includes 47 channels, 250 hours of Cloud DVR and streaming on two screens at once. The first three months to the Latino plan cost just $24.99 and all fuboTV subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.