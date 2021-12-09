fuboTV is Offering an Extended 2-Week Free Trial For New Subscribers For a Limited Time

Just in time for the holidays, fuboTV is offering an extended 2-Week Free Trial. This is the longest that they’ve offered as a free trial since their launch. While they sometimes have offered a discounted first month, they normally only offer a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Click Here to Activate the Offer

Select “Start Free Trial”

Add Your E-Mail Address & Password

Select Your Package & Complete Sign-Up

14-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Get a 14-Day Free Trial for a Limited Time

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans including to stream some hard-to-get Regional Sports Networks. Besides DIRECTV STREAM, they are the only service to carry MSG, MSG+, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

They offer plans starting at $64.99 a month with 27 of the Top 35 channels (a full list is below), locals from CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC, 250 Hour DVR, and 3 simultaneous streams. For $5 more, you can add an upgraded 1,000 Hour DVR and near Unlimited at-home streams.

In addition to the free trial, all subscribers will get access to channels in the fubo Extra add-on (30+ channels) through December 29th at no extra charge. The add-on is normally a $7.99 add-on to the fuboTV Standard Plan.

Some of those include sports networks like NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, ESPNews, ACC Network, SEC Network, while others include Cooking Channel, American Heroes, Discovery Family, GSN, and more.

