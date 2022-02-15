 Skip to Content
fuboTV is Offering Free Access to News Plus Add-On Through February 27

Jason Gurwin

If you are currently a fuboTV subscriber, there is some good news. All active subscribers will get access to channels in the recently released News Plus add-on (9 in total) through February 27th (a full list is below). The add-on is normally a $2.99 add-on to the fuboTV Starter Plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

This marks the first time AfricaNews, Bloomberg TV+, euroNews, and NewsNet are available to fuboTV subscribers. The News Plus channel package is also bundled into the Elite plan for new subscribers - at no additional cost.

fubo News Plus Preview Channels

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
AfricaNews - ^ $2.99 - - - - -
BBC World News ≥ $104.99 ^ $2.99 - ^ $6 ^ $6
Bloomberg+ - ^ $2.99 - - - - -
Cheddar ^ $2.99
CNBC World ≥ $89.99 ^ $2.99 ^ $8 - - - -
Euronews - ^ $2.99 - - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
i24 News - ^ $2.99 - - - - -
Law&Crime - ^ $2.99 - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
NewsNet - ^ $2.99 - - - - -

At the end of the free preview, the channels will automatically disappear if you don’t add News Plus to your subscription. You won’t need to remember to cancel.

fuboTV

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).

fuboTV now has ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, Nat Geo, FX, FXX, and other Disney-owned channels. The streaming service no longer carries channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).

fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.

You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~35 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who watch soccer. It is the least expensive option for hard to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.

