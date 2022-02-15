fuboTV is Offering Free Access to News Plus Add-On Through February 27

If you are currently a fuboTV subscriber, there is some good news. All active subscribers will get access to channels in the recently released News Plus add-on (9 in total) through February 27th (a full list is below). The add-on is normally a $2.99 add-on to the fuboTV Starter Plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

This marks the first time AfricaNews, Bloomberg TV+, euroNews, and NewsNet are available to fuboTV subscribers. The News Plus channel package is also bundled into the Elite plan for new subscribers - at no additional cost.

fubo News Plus Preview Channels

At the end of the free preview, the channels will automatically disappear if you don’t add News Plus to your subscription. You won’t need to remember to cancel.