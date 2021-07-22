FuboTV vs. Sling TV - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is fuboTV or Sling TV a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.

FuboTV is $64.99 / month for its base package.

Sling TV has a unique cost structure because it allows you to choose from two limited (but inexpensive) channel groups. A slightly more expensive subscription offers a combo package with a bigger channel lineup.

If don’t mind a narrower channel selection, you can go with either the Sling Orange lineup or the Sling Blue lineup for $35 / month. If you’d a wider selection of channels, you’ll need Sling Orange+Blue for $50 / month.

Winner on Overall Channels: fuboTV

When it comes to the base tiers, both services are quite comparable. Sling TV includes 27 of the top 35 cable channels, which matches fuboTV’s 27.

FuboTV offers these channels that Sling TV doesn’t: Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

But Sling TV will be your choice if you like to watch A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV

Overall, fuboTV offers 107 channels while Sling TV offers 55.

Channel Upgrades

Both services allow you to upgrade to packages of additional channels.

FuboTV offers an Entertainment add-on for $8/month. That addition gives you American Heroes, Baby TV, BBC World News, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, GINX Esports TV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Drama, INSP, Law&Crime, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, Nick Music, Nicktoons, PeopleTV, Revolt, Science, Sony Movie Channel, TeenNick, XITE, and Zona Futbol.

In line with its a la carte efforts, Sling TV gives users a staggering menu of channel upgrades starting at $6/month. The channels available will vary, depending on whether your base is Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or the Sling Orange+Blue combo.

For example, Sling TV offers mini packages with titles like Comedy Extra, News Extra, Heartland Extra, Sports Extra, Kids Extra, Lifestyle Extra, and Hollywood Extra. You could choose them individually or get every bundle for $21-$27 / month.

Since Sling TV’s channel options are split into so many different packages, The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker is your best tool to identify what package works best for you.

Winner on Local Channels: fuboTV

FuboTV gives you ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision

Sling TV has some glaring omissions. Sling TV does not offer ABC, CBS, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision. But you can get Fox and NBC.

Winner on Sports Channels: fuboTV

Pro Sports Networks

NBA fans should take note that TNT is available on Sling TV, but not fuboTV.

Both services allow you to upgrade your package to add MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, Stadium Plus, and Tennis Channel.

For $11/month, you can add Sports Plus to fuboTV for Fox College Sports, SI TV, Stadium, and TVG2.

For $6/month, you can also add International Sports Plus to fuboTV for Chelsea TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, and TyCSports.

Sling TV allows users to bolster their sports coverage with the Sports Extra package ($11-$15/month) with channels like beIN Sports, Campus Insiders, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNEWS, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, Motorsport TV, Outside Television, and SEC Network+. The channels you receive in this add-on depend on whether you subscribe to Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or the combo.

Regional Sports Networks

Only fuboTV offers AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, and SportsNet NY

Sling does not offer regional sports networks.

College Sports Networks

Only fuboTV offers ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network in its base package.

To get college sports through Sling TV, you need Sports Extra ($11-$15/month), which gives you ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network

Winner on Included Features: fuboTV

DVR

If you’re the kind of person who records a lot of TV, you will prefer fuboTV and its 250-hour cloud DVR. For another $5/month, you can upgrade to a 1,000-hour DVR.

Sling TV includes 50 hours of recording space with each subscription. That’s not as much as most other services, but it will automatically delete the oldest watched shows, so it can continue to record the latest shows scheduled to be recorded.

For $5/month, you can add a Sling TV cloud DVR with 200 hours of recording space.

Sling TV has the most full-featured DVR of any of the streaming services. You can record individual episodes, all episodes of a series, or only new episodes of a series. You can also protect recordings to keep them indefinitely. If you cancel your service, Sling will keep your recording for up to 30 days in case you decide to return to the service.

Lookback

FuboTV’s lookback feature lets you watch sports and entertainment shows that aired in the previous three days that aren’t available on demand. Some of these shows allow you to skip commercials.

Verdict

If you want the closest thing to a traditional cable package, fuboTV is likely your choice. Sports fans will also find fuboTV hard to beat. Your ability to load up on channel packages and cut them loose month-to-month is a tempting offer. With almost any upgrade package available, fuboTV’s packages give you more bang for your buck. The DVR feature is also superior with fuboTV.

Sling TV is a better bet if you’re price-sensitive, or if you don’t mind occasionally swapping packages from month to month. If you have a narrow group of channels you prefer, Sling may allow you access to those without some of the additional cost of other services. While the included DVR allows less space, certain users may find it just fine for their purposes. If you think Sling TV is right for you, be sure to run your favorite channels through The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker to be sure you can get them all at a reasonable price through the service.