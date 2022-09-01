FuboTV’s Game Finder: How to Use the Feature to Watch Upcoming Sports

When it comes to streaming live sports, fuboTV is one of the best options around. Subscribers get 27 of the top 35 cable channels, the option to watch sports in 4K, and unique channels no other service can offer. There’s also a unique feature called Game Finder.

If you go to fuboTV's Game Finder website, you’ll see the option to put in your zip code. Once you do that, you can select from a drop box that allows you to see the next week’s games from:

NBA

NFL

College Football

NCAA Men’s Basketball

NCAA Women’s Basketball

NHL

MLB

The tool then shows you what games are available in your area and which channels are broadcasting the game.

The Game Finder tool isn’t perfect - it only shows you games that may be available on fuboTV. That means you won’t see any events on ESPN+ or Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video. You also won’t see any games that air on TBS and TNT since those are not available on fuboTV.

What Channels Are Available on FuboTV?

FuboTV offers subscribers access to popular channels like AMC, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TLC, Travel Channel, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

Unfortunately, you will not get A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT or truTV.

When it comes to local channels, fuboTV offers ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

FuboTV’s base backage offers access to NFL Network.

For $11/month, you can add Sports Plus to fuboTV for MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SI TV, SportsGrid, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, TVG2, and VSiN. NFL RedZone is an absolute game-changer for any football fan.

For $6/month, you can also add International Sports Plus to fuboTV for Chelsea TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, and TyCSports.

FuboTV offers a solid lineup of Regional Sports Networks: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.

And for college sports fans, you’ll get ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Importantly, fuboTV offers a free trial, so you can check out the service without obligation and see if it’s right for you.