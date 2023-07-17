Go International with Xfinity Free This Week Program and Get Access to Acorn TV, Viaplay, TV5MONDE, More

It’s Monday, and that means Xfinity’s Free This Week promotion is back with a new selection of premium content for customers to watch for free! Xfinity TV and internet users need only say “Free this week” into their Xfinity voice remote, or find free viewing content via Xfinity X1, Flex or Stream.

Starting Monday, July 17 and continuing through Sunday, July 23, Xfinity users can access Acorn TV, Viaplay, Walter Presents and TV5MONDE at no cost. These international streaming services provide content from around the world, so if you’ve been looking for a summer vacation without the expense, this is a great way to take a trip on Xfinity’s dime, and not have to leave the comfort of your own couch!

Acorn TV is a British-based streamer, offering episodes of shows like “Doc Martin,” as well as murder mystery shows like “Happy Valley” and “Line of Duty.” It’s highly popular among Anglophiles, as well as viewers who like a mystery story without all the horrific, gory details that many streaming-exclusive dramas feature nowadays. Acorn TV normally costs $6.99 per month

Viaplay hails from Sweden originally, and its Nordic-themed programming is excellent for those looking for a step up from Acorn’s offerings. Its provocative young-adult drama “Threesome” joins a lineup of thrillers, mysteries, and other dramas that make up the service’s library of over 1,500 hours of content. Viaplay’s standard subscription cost is $5.99 per month for an ad-free account.

Walter Presents is a curated collection of award-winning international drama series. Its lineup includes shows like “Seaside Hotel,” “Giovanna’s Journey” and many more. Users can normally find Walter Presents housed in the PBS Masterpiece streaming platform, which costs $5.99 per month to subscribe to.

TV5MONDE offers the best in French TV. It carries original series, award-winning movies, sports coverage, premium documentaries, French news, and more. Its programming spans every genre, so Francophiles won’t want to miss this opportunity to give the service a try! TV5Monde is normally offered as a cable channel, so check with your local provider to see if it’s available in your area once the Free This Week promotion ends!

Xfinity TV and broadband customers should continue checking every week in 2023 to see which cable channel or streaming service they’ll get access to next. Last week, Xfinity gave users a free entry to the Max catalog, and there will be more offers as the year goes along!