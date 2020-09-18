Google’s Dongle With Android TV to Be Named Chromecast With Google TV

News that Google is coming out with a new Android TV dongle has been circulating since June. Rumor has had it that the new device will be named Sabrina as that was the codename listed when reports initially came out. However, it looks like the tech giant will be calling the device Chromecast with Google TV instead.

New information regarding the device’s functions has also come out. According to WinFuture, Google TV is an HDMI-enabled dongle that allows for connection to a television or display, similar to the Fire TV.

In addition to the standard directional pad, the remote comes with a button for Google Assistant and enables the user to assign favorite functions to some buttons. The remote also comes with shortcut buttons for services such as Netflix and YouTube.

Unlike the regular Chromecast, the Chromecast with Google TV will feature an on/off button in the back, which allows users to switch off the device when needed.

Source: WinFuture

Earlier this week, Google announced via email as well as social media that they will be hosting an online launch event—titled Launch Night In—for several products on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. The company is expected to debut the device at that event.

Earlier this month, 9to5Google reported that several retailers had a price point set for the device. Home Depot’s internal systems had the device listed at $49.99, while Target has not only listed the new name but has revised its price point to match Home Depot at $49.99.

The device was also speculated to be available in three colors, —“Rock Candy” “Como Blue” as well as “Summer Melon,” and now a fourth has been added, “Summer Blue.” All colors are subject to change prior to Sept. 30, 9to5Google noted.