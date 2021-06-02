HBO Max Launches Ad-Supported Plan For $9.99 a Month: How Does It Compare to HBO Max Ad-Free Plan?

After announcing that their ad-supported plan would launch in early-June, HBO Max officially launched HBO Max with Ads for $9.99 a month. Despite being an ad-supported tier, it won’t have any ads on HBO series or movies, only Max Originals and library of shows & movies.

The new ad-supported plan is $5 cheaper than the HBO Max Ad-Free plan, which costs $14.99 a month. The new plan will roll-out as an option to all users throughout the day.

HBO Max has also introduced a new annual plan that offers 16% OFF HBO Max when you pre-pay annually. That means they can get HBO Max with Ads for just $8.49 a month ($99.99 pre-paid annually) or HBO Max without Ads for just $12.49 a month ($149.99).

“Advertising is a time-tested way to reduce the cost of great entertainment and reach a wider audience,” said HBO Max EVP & General Manager, Andy Forssell. “We’ve worked hard to create an elegant, tasteful ad experience that is respectful of great storytelling for those users who choose it, and which we’re confident will deliver for our advertising partners as well.”

HBO Max with Ads costs $9.99 a month, which is $5 cheaper than the Ad-Free plan, which costs $14.99 a month.

Subscribers can also get 15% OFF HBO Max when they pre-pay annually. That means they can get HBO Max with Ads for just $8.49 a month ($99.99 pre-paid annually) or HBO Max without Ads for just $12.49 a month ($149.99).

How Many Ads will HBO Max Have?

The HBO Max ad-supported tier will have a maximum of four minutes of commercial time per hour, and according to the company, a commitment to the lowest commercial ad load in the streaming industry.

Will There Be Ads on HBO Programming?

In addition, there will be no commercials during HBO programming, so your movies won’t be interrupted in the middle. That means you will only see ads during Max Originals and library of shows like “Friends” that are only available to those with HBO Max.

What Type of Commercials Will Be On HBO Max?

Company officials say that ads on HBO Max are being designed to complement and enhance the overall viewing experience and will be thoughtfully placed across HBO Max’s content catalog. The company says they are 35 brands set to go live during June, and they are working to maintain the integrity of the programming.

What If I Don’t Want Ads?

The existing ad-free subscription option will remain in place at $14.99 per month for all users.

Just like HBO Max Ad-Free Plan, HBO Max with Ads will include many of the same features like “User Profiles” as the Ad-Free Tier. However there are few difference when it comes to offline downloads and 4K streaming.

Does HBO Max With Ads Offer Offline Downloads?

In order to download shows and movies offline, you will need to upgrade to HBO Max Ad-Free plan.

Does HBO Max with Ads Offer 4K Streaming?

HBO Max with Ads won’t offer any content in 4K, HDR, or Dolby Vision. While HBO Max currently has limited 4K content, primarily new release Warner Bros. movies, you will need to upgrade to the ad-free tier to get them.

How Many Simultaneous Streams Are Included on HBO Max with Ads?

Whether you subscribe to HBO Max ad-supported or ad-free tier, you will be able to stream on three simultaneous devices at the same time.

For the most part, the content on HBO Max with Ads and without are mostly the same. The biggest difference is that HBO Max with Ads won’t get access to Warner Bros. movies the same day they hit theaters. Instead, you will have to wait the 6+ months until the films become available as part of HBO’s movie catalog.

Both HBO Max and HBO Max with Ads will have access to the full library of HBO shows and movies like “Succession”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, and “The Sopranos.” One huge benefit is that HBO Max with Ads, won’t have any advertising on this content.

All subscribers will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”

Both those on the Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Tiers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.