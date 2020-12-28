HBO Max Plans TV Spin-offs for ‘The Batman,’ ‘Suicide Squad’ — And DC Streaming Movie Exclusives

Comic books fans are going to have their fill of content in the upcoming years. With several blockbusters slated to come out from the Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment, Warner Bros. will also be offering competing content from the DC Universe.

Warner Bros. is taking the competition to the next level however, with plans to launch TV spinoffs that would debut exclusively on HBO Max. “With every movie that we’re looking at now, we are thinking, ‘What’s the potential Max spinoff?’” president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, told the New York Times.

It seems as the company has already gotten the ball rolling on their plan as the Times revealed there are spinoffs of The Batman and The Suicide Squad greenlit for HBO Max. The company also plans to release two DC films exclusively to HBO Max every year, using some of their smaller characters like “Batgirl and Static Shock” according to the report.

In September, WarnerMedia announced that they would be pivoting DC Universe from streaming to comics – and move that content to HBO Max.

The news comes as Warner Bros. latest comic book release, Wonder Woman 1984 debuted to what appears to be a great response on HBO Max.

Released on Dec. 25, the film was viewed by nearly half of platform’s retail subscribers. In addition, they shared that millions of their wholesale customers, those who get HBO Max from cable or wireless partners, also streamed the film. WarnerMedia said that HBO Max saw triple the viewing hours on Christmas Day than a typical day for the service.

The company has been the focal point of a lot of buzz leading into the holiday season. On Dec. 3, WarnerMedia announced they will be releasing their entire slate of movies simultaneously on HBO Max and in-theaters. For streaming customers, they will be able to watch new release films on HBO Max for one month after their debut.

Films such as Godzilla vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dune and Matrix 4 will be among those that premiere on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters.