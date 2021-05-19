HBO Max to Launch Ad-Supported Tier in Early June for $9.99 a Month

HBO Max announced a major change to its pricing structure Wednesday afternoon — adding an ad-supported $9.99 per month price level, while at the same time, keeping its $14.99 ad-free experience for customers in place.

Both HBO Max tiers offer access to an exciting lineup of new original programming, as well as its robust catalog of content from iconic entertainment brands including HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and more.

In addition, customers at both price levels will have access to the full HBO Max content catalog, with one major exception — they will not have access to the Warner Bros. Same-Day Premiere films debuting in theaters and on HBO Max throughout 2021.

This means that those viewers will not be able to view upcoming Warner Bros. motion pictures debuting the same date on HBO Max.

The ad-supported tier will have five minutes of ads per hour, but they won’t be on HBO movies and original series. They will appear on Max Originals and library of content like “Friends” and “South Park.”

“HBO Max with Ads will bring our beloved entertainment brands and franchises to even more consumers at this new, lower price point-while, for the first time, elegantly connecting brands to the premium, iconic IP that defines this service,” said Tony Goncalves, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for WarnerMedia.

The new tier, which was originally mentioned earlier this year, will launch during the first week of June, just weeks before HBO Max plans to launch its service in in 39 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. In addition, HBO plans to upgrade its HBO-branded streaming services in Europe (the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, and Portugal) to HBO Max later this year.

HBO Max includes HBO original programming like “Watchmen”, “Lovecraft Country”, “The Undoing”, and “Game of Thrones”, along with Max Originals that include “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, “Raised By Wolves”, and “The Flight Attendant”. In addition, HBO Max has presented content from other related brands, including DC, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli, CNN, and others.

More original HBO and HBO Max programming is anticipated in the months to come, according to company officials.