HBO Max to Launch Interactive Halloween Hub to Highlight Best Scary Movies on the Platform

October is nearly here, and that means if you refuse to believe that Spooky Season starts in September, it’s about to officially begin! HBO Max is celebrating with a special interactive page to help guide viewers to specially curated collections of the best horror the streamer has to offer, and much more.

HBO Max will launch its “House of Halloween” spotlight page on Saturday, Oct. 1, bringing an interactive Halloween experience to fans all month long. Recognizing that Halloween goes beyond the horror genre, this spotlight page will offer frights for all ages, costume ideas, animated episodes, and more.

Last year, HBO Max had three doors to celebrate the season, labeled “Not Scary,” “Scary,” and “Very Scary,” which suggested a title to stream based on the door that was chosen. This year, the “House of Halloween” will feature an interactive tarot card element to help fans pick their next title to stream. Fans can click on one of the tarot cards on the screen, which will then lead to a recommended title based on the card.

The tarot cards include:

The Fool reveals a surprise curated title related to horror comedies

The Magician reveals a surprise curated title related to fantasy/magic

The Devil reveals a surprise curated title related to demons/possessions

The Executioner reveals a surprise curated title related to slashers

The Lovers reveals a surprise curated title related to romance-related titles

The Creature reveals to a surprise curated title related to creature features

In addition to the tarot-based recommendations, fans can also enjoy curated collections including Spirit of the Season, Family-Friendly Frights, Scoobtober, Very Scary, Costume Ideas, and more. Select Halloween episodes from series including “South Park,” “Looney Tunes,” “The Middle,” and “Courage The Cowardly Dog” will also be featured in the collections.

Best Horror Movies on HBO Max

