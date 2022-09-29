HBO Max to Launch Interactive Halloween Hub to Highlight Best Scary Movies on the Platform
October is nearly here, and that means if you refuse to believe that Spooky Season starts in September, it’s about to officially begin! HBO Max is celebrating with a special interactive page to help guide viewers to specially curated collections of the best horror the streamer has to offer, and much more.
HBO Max will launch its “House of Halloween” spotlight page on Saturday, Oct. 1, bringing an interactive Halloween experience to fans all month long. Recognizing that Halloween goes beyond the horror genre, this spotlight page will offer frights for all ages, costume ideas, animated episodes, and more.
Last year, HBO Max had three doors to celebrate the season, labeled “Not Scary,” “Scary,” and “Very Scary,” which suggested a title to stream based on the door that was chosen. This year, the “House of Halloween” will feature an interactive tarot card element to help fans pick their next title to stream. Fans can click on one of the tarot cards on the screen, which will then lead to a recommended title based on the card.
The tarot cards include:
- The Fool reveals a surprise curated title related to horror comedies
- The Magician reveals a surprise curated title related to fantasy/magic
- The Devil reveals a surprise curated title related to demons/possessions
- The Executioner reveals a surprise curated title related to slashers
- The Lovers reveals a surprise curated title related to romance-related titles
- The Creature reveals to a surprise curated title related to creature features
In addition to the tarot-based recommendations, fans can also enjoy curated collections including Spirit of the Season, Family-Friendly Frights, Scoobtober, Very Scary, Costume Ideas, and more. Select Halloween episodes from series including “South Park,” “Looney Tunes,” “The Middle,” and “Courage The Cowardly Dog” will also be featured in the collections.
Best Horror Movies on HBO Max
The Streamable also combed through Metacritic's Top 100 Best-Reviewed Horror Movies of All Time to find you the very best horror offerings on HBO Max!
-
The ShiningMay 23, 1980
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) accepts a caretaker job at the Overlook Hotel, where he, along with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their son Danny, must live isolated from the rest of the world for the winter. But they aren’t prepared for the madness that lurks within.
Stanley Kubrick’s classic spin on a Stephen King story has been hugely influential since its release, though King has been consistently critical of the adaptation.
Poor Shelley Duvall had a horrific experience during filming. According to the “Guinness Book of Records,” Kubrick demanded to reshoot the scene where she goes down the stairs with the baseball bat 127 times. She became so stressed during filming that her hair began falling out.
-
Eyes Without a FaceJanuary 11, 1960
Dr. Génessier is riddled with guilt after an accident that he caused disfigures the face of his daughter, the once beautiful Christiane, who outsiders believe is dead. Dr. Génessier, along with accomplice and laboratory assistant Louise, kidnaps young women and brings them to the Génessier mansion. After rendering his victims unconscious, Dr. Génessier removes their faces and attempts to graft them on to Christiane’s.
-
Night of the Living DeadOctober 4, 1968
A group of people try to survive an attack of bloodthirsty zombies while trapped in a rural Pennsylvania farmhouse.
This 15th-ranked horror film is available on a huge number of streaming services.
-
The ExorcistDecember 26, 1973
12-year-old Regan MacNeil begins to adapt an explicit new personality as strange events befall the local area of Georgetown. Her mother becomes torn between science and superstition in a desperate bid to save her daughter, and ultimately turns to her last hope: Father Damien Karras, a troubled priest who is struggling with his own faith.
Somehow, one of the scariest movies ever made only ranks 58 on Metacritic’s horror list. Who could dislike this masterpiece?
-
A Nightmare on Elm StreetNovember 9, 1984
Teenagers in a small town are dropping like flies, apparently in the grip of mass hysteria causing their suicides. A cop’s daughter, Nancy Thompson, traces the cause to child molester Fred Krueger, who was burned alive by angry parents many years before. Krueger has now come back in the dreams of his killers’ children, claiming their lives as his revenge. Nancy and her boyfriend, Glen, must devise a plan to lure the monster out of the realm of nightmares and into the real world…
-
EraserheadMarch 19, 1977
Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend, and the unbearable screams of his newly born mutant child.
This film was David Lynch’s debut. Stanley Kubrick reportedly screened “Eraserhead” for the cast and crew of “The Shining” to “put them in the mood” before filming. Swiss artist H. R. Giger cited the movie as “one of the greatest films [he had] ever seen.”
In 2004, “Eraserhead” was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress.
-
Wait Until DarkOctober 26, 1967
After a flight back home, Sam Hendrix returns with a doll he innocently acquired along the way. As it turns out, the doll is actually stuffed with heroin, and a group of criminals led by the ruthless Roat has followed Hendrix back to his place to retrieve it. When Hendrix leaves for business, the crooks make their move — and find his blind wife, Susy, alone in the apartment. Soon, a life-threatening game begins between Susy and the thugs.
-
The FlyAugust 15, 1986
When Seth Brundle makes a huge scientific and technological breakthrough in teleportation, he decides to test it on himself. Unbeknownst to him, a common housefly manages to get inside the device and the two become one.
-
PoltergeistJune 4, 1982
Steve Freeling lives with his wife, Diane, and their three children, Dana, Robbie, and Carol Anne, in Southern California where he sells houses for the company that built the neighborhood. It starts with just a few odd occurrences, such as broken dishes and furniture moving around by itself. However, when he realizes that something truly evil haunts his home, Steve calls in a team of parapsychologists led by Dr. Lesh to help before it’s too late.
-
28 Weeks LaterApril 26, 2007
The inhabitants of the British Isles have lost their battle against the onslaught of disease, as the deadly rage virus has killed every citizen there. Six months later, a group of Americans dare to set foot on the isles, convinced the danger has come and gone. But it soon becomes all too clear that the scourge continues to live, waiting to pounce on its next victims.
Believe it or not, Metacritic found more favorable reviews for this film over the first in the series — “28 Days Later” — also on HBO Max.
-
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetJanuary 25, 2007
The infamous story of Benjamin Barker, a.k.a Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp), who sets up a barber shop down in London which is the basis for a sinister partnership with his fellow tenant, Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter).
This Tim Burton film is based on the hit Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim. The cast also features Alan Rickman and Sacha Baron Cohen.
-
The Blair Witch ProjectJuly 14, 1999
In October of 1994 three student filmmakers disappeared in the woods near Burkittsville, Maryland, while shooting a documentary. A year later their footage was found.
-
GodzillaNovember 3, 1954
Japan is thrown into a panic after several ships are sunk near Odo Island. An expedition to the island led by Dr. Yemani soon discover something far more devastating than imagined in the form of a 50 meter tall monster whom the natives call Gojira. Now the monster begins a rampage that threatens to destroy not only Japan, but the rest of the world as well.
Never before released in the U.S., this is the original, uncut Japanese version of Godzilla directed by sci-fi master Ishiro Honda.
-
The WitchesMay 25, 1990
A young boy named Luke and his grandmother go on vacation only to discover their hotel is hosting an international witch convention, where the Grand High Witch is unveiling her master plan to turn all children into mice. Will Luke fall victim to the witches’ plot before he can stop them?
-
Under the SkinMarch 14, 2014
A seductive alien prowls the streets of Glasgow in search of prey: unsuspecting men who fall under her spell.
-
Cat PeopleDecember 5, 1942
Serbian fashion designer Irena Dubrovna and American marine engineer Oliver Reed meet in Central Park, fall in love, and marry after a brief courtship; but Irena won’t consummate the union for fear that she will turn into a panther compelled to kill her lover, pursuant to a belief harbored by her home village.
-
Only Lovers Left AliveDecember 12, 2013
A depressed musician reunites with his lover in the desolate streets of Detroit. Though their romance has endured several centuries, it is tested by the arrival of her capricious and unpredictable younger sister.
-
The Devil's BackboneApril 20, 2001
Spain, 1939. In the last days of the Spanish Civil War, the young Carlos arrives at the Santa Lucía orphanage, where he will make friends and enemies as he follows the quiet footsteps of a mysterious presence eager for revenge.
-
We’re All Going to the World’s FairApril 15, 2022
Reality and fantasy begin to blur when a teenager, alone in her attic bedroom, immerses herself in a role-playing horror game online.
