Horror Breakout Hit ‘M3GAN’ to Stream Exclusively on Peacock Starting Feb. 24

If there is a void in your life that can only be filled by watching a robotic, dancing, murdering doll named “M3GAN” doing what she does best, you only need to wait until Friday, Feb. 24 to feel fulfilled. “M3GAN,” the box office and surprise critical hit is sure to bring screams and laughs alike when it starts streaming exclusively on Peacock next week.

“M3GAN” tells the story of a robotic doll that is so life-like and intuitive that she is a true miracle of artificial intelligence… in fact, she’s almost too good to be true. It turns out she is. When one of the doll’s roboticists Gemma (played by Allison Williams) brings a prototype of the doll home to help her recently-orphaned niece adjust to life without her parents, her decision has catastrophic consequences.

Watch the ‘M3GAN’ Official Trailer:

The film combines horror, suspense, and humor to make an altogether entertaining film experience. “M3GAN” could be a very helpful addition to Peacock’s growing list of film titles, as the film was both a critical hit and financial success. The film has a 94% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and has already raked in over $168 million at the box office against a budget of $12 million. “M3GAN” was written by Akela Cooper and directed by Gerald Johnstone, in addition to Williams the film stars Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, and Amie Donald as M3GAN with Jenna Davis providing the voice of the doll.

The film was distributed by Universal Pictures and had its theatrical release on Jan. 6. So with it landing on Peacock on Feb. 24, that makes its theatrical window 49 days. This is in line with other recent Peacock streaming releases like “Ticket To Paradise,” which came to the streaming service 45 days after its theatrical release.

“M3GAN” is the latest Blumhouse Productions film to find a home on Peacock, which also has “You Should Have Left” and “Sinister” available to stream on its streaming platform, as well as its Peacock Originals “Sick” and “They/Them.”

The film is also just one of many popular and note-worthy additions to the streaming service in the first quarter of 2023. Since the start of the year Peacock has also started streaming the Academy Award-nominated “Tár,” as well as “Armageddon Time,” “She Said,” and more. “M3GAN” adds a healthy dose of fright and humor to this list and is sure to have Peacock subscribers logging on to the platform next Friday.