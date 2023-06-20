How Can You Stream the New Spanish Move ‘My Fault’ (‘Culpa Mia’) For Free?

Spanish-language content is a growing segment of the American video marketplace. Latino audiences are more likely to watch content on streaming platforms than via broadcast TV, and more streamers are boosting their output of Spanish shows and movies to meet demand.

The latest example is Prime Video, which recently debuted the new Spanish romance film “My Fault,” or “Culpa Mia.” The move follows Noah, who must leave her city, boyfriend, and friends to move into William Leister’s mansion. William is a flashy millionaire who has captured the heart of Noah’s mother, and he also has a child from a previous relationship; his 17 year-old son Nick. Nick and Noah’s strong personalities clash immediately, but soon other, more forbidden feelings begin to arise between the two.

The movie is available to stream now on Prime Video, and it comes included with your subscription at no extra charge. Users can watch the film with the original Spanish-language track, although its default setting in the United States is the English overdub version. Audiences can also pick from a multitude of subtitle configurations to watch with “My Fault.”

How to Stream ‘My Fault’ For Free

Since “My Fault” is a Prime Video exclusive, users who have never tried the service before can watch it for free. Prime Video has one of the longest free-trial periods of any streaming service available, giving users a full 30 days to try the platform out before deciding whether or not to commit to paying $8.99 per month for the service.

If you’re new to Prime Video, and want to watch “My Fault,” simply:

Watch the Trailer for ‘My Fault’:

Once you’re done streaming “My Fault,” you can use your subscription to watch thousands of other movies or original TV series on Prime Video. Its new spy/thriller series “Citadel” is on its way to becoming an international franchise, and audiences can stream the entire first season on the service now.

Is epic fantasy more your cup of tea? You’re in luck, as Prime Video also serves as the home of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Sports fans will also love Prime Video; it is hosting more than 20 WNBA games this season, and will be the exclusive home of national broadcasts of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” for the next decade to come.