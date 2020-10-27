How Does TVision Live Channel Lineup Compare to YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, Philo, and AT&T TV NOW?

This morning T-Mobile launched their latest Uncarrier move with a new Live TV Streaming Service called TVision.

The service has two plans: TVision Zone ($10) and TVision Live ($40+), which can be upgraded to TVision Live+ ($50) and TVision Live Zone ($60). With TVision, T-Mobile has essentially split out entertainment channels in TVision Vibe, with sports and news going in TVision Live.

You can stream the service on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android devices and it includes a 100 Hour DVR.

The service becomes available on November 1st to T-Mobile customers, with expectations that it will roll-out widely next year. So the question is, how good of a deal is it? We compared the channel line-up to popular Live TV Streaming Services like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Philo, and AT&T TV NOW.

While TVision Vibe ($10) includes channels from AMC, Discovery, Viacom, and Hallmark, none of the more expensive TVision Live plans do. So in order to get those channels you will need both TVision Live and TVision Vibe.

While the TVision Live plans carry local ABC, NBC, Fox, and The CW affiliates in many markets, they don’t carry CBS at all.

If you upgrade to TVision Live+ ($50), you will get NBC-owned RSNs in select markets like NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington, but they like most Live TV Streaming Services they don’t offer Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs (along with AT&T SportsNet, MSG, or NESN). You also get additional sports networks like NFL Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, and Big Ten Network.

If you upgrade to TVision Live Zone ($60), the biggest addition is NFL RedZone, Longhorn Network, [MAV TV], Outside Television, and Universal Kids.

TVision Vibe includes 15 of the Top 35 Cable Channels, while TVision Live includes 17. The only top entertainment channels missing across tiers those from A&E Networks.

So while neither individual plan has as many Top Cable Channels as YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or fuboTV – if you subscribe to both, you will get more than any other Live TV Streaming Service.

