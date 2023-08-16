How to Cancel Disney+ After Recent Price Increase Announcement

Price jumps for streaming services are never fun for users. The cost of ad-free streaming has risen 25% in the past year, and the average cost of streaming per household is now on par with the price of cable subscriptions. Sometimes, budgets just won’t allow for users to absorb yet another price increase.

Disney just announced a second wave of price increases for its streaming services in less than a year. The price of ad-free Disney+ will go up by 27% on Oct. 12, jumping from $10.99 to $13.99 as Disney tries to bring down streaming losses that still exceed $500 million per quarter. This is still less expensive than ad-free streaming on platforms like Netflix or Max, but even so it represents an added cost of nearly $40 per year.

Step-by-Step Instructions for How to Cancel Disney+

If you’re simply fed up with Disney+ and ready to say goodbye to the service, canceling is a fairly simple process. Unlike cable, subscription streaming services allow users to go month-to-month with their bills, so getting out of an agreement is simple.

Log into your Disney+ account.

Go to your profile icon (top right of the screen on desktop, bottom right on mobile).

Select “Account.”

Scroll to the “Subscription” subheading, and click on your plan.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and click “Cancel Subscription.”

How to Cancel a Disney Bundle Subscription

If you’re signed up to Disney+ through the Disney Bundle, the steps for canceling are the same as above. You can log into Disney+ (or Hulu or ESPN+), access your settings in the “Account” tab, and cancel your subscription to the entire Disney Bundle in one fell swoop, instead of having to go around to all three services and cancel individually.

Does Any Service Offer Ad-Free Streaming Cheaper Than Disney+?

As stated above, premium streamers like Netflix, Max, and even the other Disney streamer Hulu all charge more per month than Disney+ will end up asking for its ad-free streaming tier. However, customers looking to stay ad-free and save a little money still have options.

Paramount+ with Showtime is an excellent alternative to ad-free Disney+. It comes in at $11.99 per month and includes plenty of kids fare with titles like “PAW Patrol,” “SpongeBob Squarepants” and more available, plus “Star Trek” and a wide range of Taylor Sheridan-created shows for franchise-minded parents. The service also includes a live 24/7 stream of local CBS affiliates in most markets, giving users live sports and news access, something they didn’t have with Disney+.

Peacock costs the same $11.99 per month to go ad-free as Paramount+ does, and its animated movies like the “Shrek” and “Despicable Me” franchises (to say nothing of the new “Super Mario Bros. Movie”) will definitely keep kids entertained. Parents will be able to enjoy titles like “Poker Face” and the new “Twisted Metal,” as well as Universal movies like “Fast X” and live sports and news from NBC, as well.