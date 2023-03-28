How to Redeem MLB.TV for Free for 2023 MLB Season

Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season is coming Thursday, March 30. That’s exciting news for any baseball fan, but for users of T-Mobile or Metro PCS there’s an extra bonus: a free year of the league’s out-of-market games package MLB.TV thanks to a deal between T-Mobile and MLB.

MLB.TV offers access to every out-of-market game on the MLB schedule in 2023, excluding national telecasts on ESPN, FOX, MLB Network, Apple TV+, and Peacock. If you’re T-Mobile subscriber who doesn’t live close to your favorite team’s media market, this is the ideal way to see games for free in 2023.

1. Open T-Mobile Tuesday App

To redeem the offer, subscribers will be able to access an exclusive link from the T-Mobile Tuesday app starting on March 28.

2. Click “Redeem Offer” in T-Mobile Tuesday App

Once you click Redeem in the T-Mobile Tuesday App, it will prompt you to install the MLB App and log into your account.

3. Once you are logged in, click “Redeem Now”

Once you are logged in to the MLB App, click “Redeem Now” to accept the offer.

4. Start Streaming MLB.TV Games

When it is successful, it will say “You’re All Set” and bring you to a screen that says “Watch Now.”

That’s all you’ll have to do! If you’re a T-Mobile or Metro PCS user and you want in on this deal, make sure you redeem the offer before April 3.

MLB.TV introduced some new features this year that customers will want to be sure they take note of. The first of these new features is the addition of 7,000+ minor league baseball games to the platform. These games will be available via the MLB First Pitch app, which is included in an MLB.TV subscription at no extra charge.

Also new to MLB.TV in 2023 is Gameday Mode, which allows users of select connected devices to access advanced data and pitch-by-pitch analysis of the game they’re watching.

MLB.TV will offer access to live local pregame and postgame shows from select teams for the entirety of the season. The streamer first included this additional content last season, and now offers this exclusive content for 17 teams across the league. The teams included are:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Dodgers (new in 2023)

Milwaukee Brewers (new in 2023)

Minnesota Twins (new in 2023)

New York Mets (new in 2023)

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

MLB.TV announced a price increase before the start of the 2023 season, making this offer from T-Mobile a $149.99 value.