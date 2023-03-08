T-Mobile to Offer Subscribers Free Access to MLB.TV Once Again in 2023

T-Mobile users who were fearing they might strike out on MLB’s out-of-market games package MLB.TV got good news this week. T-Mobile confirmed via Twitter that it would indeed be offering its users free access to MLB.TV in 2023.

We are planning to release this offer again, yes! Stay tuned each week in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to grab the deal when it comes through. ^KyleVesely https://t.co/8DIvLVByJj — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) March 7, 2023

T-Mobile haven’t yet released any details on this year’s offering other than the fact that it would be available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app soon. The company hasn’t responded to The Streamable’s requests for comment on the future of the program over the past three weeks. The MLB regular season starts March 30, so it’s safe to assume that the deal will be posted within the next three weeks. If it resembles previous MLB.TV offerings from T-Mobile, it will provide users a full year’s subscription to MLB.TV (a $149.99 value) for free.

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, MLB Network, Apple TV+, TBS, and Peacock national telecasts). If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber who lives away from your favorite team, this is the ideal way to see your squad in action all season long. If the mobile provider does in fact provide access to the package, 2023 would mark the eighth straight year that MLB and T-Mobile have come together to make MLB.TV free for T-Mobile customers.

New features being rolled on MLB.TV in 2023 include the new Gameday Mode, which allows users of select connected devices to access advanced data and pitch-by-pitch analysis of the game they’re watching. This is in addition to content exclusive to MLB.TV like “MLB Big Inning,” which offers a viewing experience similar to NFL RedZone that gives viewers the chance to look in at different games around the league at their most crucial moments, as well as shows like “Baseball Zen,” “Carded,” and “Inside Stitch.”

It’s a good time to be a sports fan on T-Mobile these days. In late February, the carrier announced a deal to provide its subscribers with free access to a full year’s subscription of MLS Season Pass. That means users can see every MLS game of the season for free, with no blackouts and access to all the studio shows and other content MLS Season Pass has to offer.

If you’re a YouTube TV user who’s been looking for a new wireless provider, this might be the perfect time to make the switch. YouTube TV recently dropped MLB.TV as a premium offering, and the service has confirmed it will not return in 2023. YouTube TV also dropped MLB Network in the carriage dispute.