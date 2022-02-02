How to Stream 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Live Online Without Cable: TV Schedule, Streaming Options, 4K, Free Options

You didn’t have to wait long for more Olympics action after last year’s Summer Games. Fortunately, compared to the Summer Olympics, there are even better options to stream the Winter Olympic Games this go-around.

This will also be the first Winter Olympics that offers 4K coverage of many major events – many of which you can stream without the need of cable or satellite. We’re going to run through your various streaming options and how to stream some of your favorite sports. To keep track on how to stream Olympic events, visit our 2022 Beijing Olympics section for up-to-date TV and Streaming Schedules.

Our Picks

Best Overall fuboTV NBC

USA Network & CNBC

Olympic Channel

4K Coverage in Select Markets 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Budget Pick Peacock Premium Live Olympic Events

On-Demand Events & Highlights Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com

Ways to Watch the 2022 Olympics Games without Cable

1. Subscribe to a Live TV Streaming Service

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Web. Since the Olympics are at weird hours, you can even DVR the events to watch them after they start.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch all Olympic action including the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony from The Bird’s Nest, just like if they had a cable or satellite subscription. With these services you’ll be able to stream CNBC, NBC, and USA Network depending on your plan.

NBC: 200 hours of nightly coverage, including live coverage of the Opening and Closing ceremonies. Will feature live figure skating beginning on February 3rd, along with other events like Skiing and Snowboarding.

200 hours of nightly coverage, including live coverage of the Opening and Closing ceremonies. Will feature live figure skating beginning on February 3rd, along with other events like Skiing and Snowboarding. USA Network: 400 hours of daily coverage, including most live coverage of Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey and curling.

400 hours of daily coverage, including most live coverage of Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey and curling. CNBC: 80 hours of live coverage, primarily featuring curling and ice hockey.

fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV all include all of those channels as part of their base plan ($64.99), but only fuboTV offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

Sling TV ($35) is the least expensive option. With their Sling Blue plan, which you can get with a 3-Day Free Trial, you will get NBC (in select markets) and USA Network. You can add their News Extra pack to get CNBC (+$6), which will offer Curling and Ice Hockey.

4K Live Coverage 2022 Olympics

fuboTV ($64.99) is the only Live TV Streaming Service that includes 4K Olympic Coverage at no extra charge to their service, but it’s only in three markets. In New York, Los Angeles, and Boston, you will be able to stream 4K coverage of all primetime coverage on NBC.

YouTube TV also offers Olympic Coverage in 4K as part of their 4K Plus Add-on, which is an additional $19.99 a month after a free trial.

All Live Streaming Options

You can also stream the 2022 Olympic Games with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

2. Stream 2022 Beijing Olympics on Peacock

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Winter Olympics, offering fans the ability to live stream all 2,800+ hours of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games with a a subscription to Peacock Premium.

With your subscription, you will also be able to simulcast every event that is airing on cable, including those on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Following all live events, you can access full replays of all competitions immediately after their conclusion.

The streamer will also showcase daily live shows, original programming, Olympic channels, full-event replays, and curated highlights of NBC Olympics coverage.

There will be four daily shows including “The Olympics Show” (8-10am ET daily) with exclusive interviews and event previews, “Olympic Ice” (10-11am ET daily) for figure skating fans, “Winter Gold” (11am - 12pm ET daily), which recaps daily events, and “Top Highlights” (8am-8pm ET daily) which runs through the biggest moments of the day.

Peacock is currently available for download on on all devices that Peacock is available including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV (via AirPlay), Xfinity Flex, and Xfinity X1.

3. Use NBC or NBC Sports App TV Everywhere to Stream Games

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2022 Beijing Olympics using the NBC Sports and NBC App. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If your streaming service limits the number of simultaneous users, this is a good way to expand that without the stream counting towards your limit.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.

4. Use an OTA Antenna or Locast to Watch NBC

Just like the old days, you can still pick up local channels like NBC from an antenna. Outside of the cost of the antenna, you won’t pay a thing to watch all the coverage of the NBC main network.

If you live within 35 miles of the broadcast signal, you will likely be able to pick up your locals channels with a cheap indoor antenna ($15-30).

We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.

Mohu Leaf 30 Up to 30 Mile Range Shop Now $29.99 amazon.com Mohu Leaf 50 Up to 60 Mile Range Shop Now $59.99 amazon.com

How to Stream Every Olympic 2022 Event

To see the schedule for each event, select it from the list below. We’ll tell you when and where you can watch.