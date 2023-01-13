How to Stream 2023 ATP, WTA Tennis Tournaments on Your Smart TV or Streaming Device

As the 2023 tennis tournament schedule ramps up, more fans across the United States are checking their TV providers to see what events they will have access to this year. The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 begins on Jan. 16, and there are hundreds of other live tennis events throughout the year for tennis fans to enjoy.

If you’re a U.S. tennis fan and want to know more about streaming tournaments from the Association of Tennis Players (ATP) or the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), check below for the best streaming options, and don’t miss a second of action on the court this year!

How to Stream ATP and WTA Tournaments in 2023

The best way to watch ATP and WTA tournaments this year is via the Tennis Channel. The channel is home to tournaments from both of the top professional tennis organizations in the United States. It offers over 1,300 live matches a year and comprehensive coverage of 56+ tournaments. Click here for a full schedule of ATP tournaments throughout 2023, and here for a schedule of WTA tournaments.

The cheapest way to stream the Tennis Channel is with a subscription to Sling TV. The Tennis Channel is not available in either the Orange or Blue base packages, but customers can access it through the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. This will also give sling subscribers access to the NFL RedZone channel, and nine other additional sports offerings for a total of $51 per month (including a Sling base plan).

Users should also check out Tennis Channel Plus, a hybrid service from the Tennis Channel that offers live tournaments, as well as on-demand content. Not all matches and tournaments are available live on Tennis Channel Plus due to existing broadcast agreements, however, most matches that don’t air live on Tennis Channel Plus are available as on-demand replays after matches conclude. Given the international nature of the tours, matches that happen overnight will most likely be available by the time Americans wake up in order to check them out.

A subscription to Tennis Channel Plus is $109.99 for an annual plan, and the service does not currently offer a monthly subscription plan.

How to Stream Grand Slam Tournaments in 2023

If you’re not interested in a full-on commitment to the Tennis Channel, or consider yourself a more casual tennis fan, there are still options for watching the sport’s biggest tournaments via streaming. ESPN+ will carry coverage of the Australian Open in January, Wimbledon in July, and the U.S. Open in August. For just $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, users can catch three of the four Grand Slam tournaments of 2023 from the streaming arm of the worldwide leader in sports.

Sign Up espnplus.com ESPN+ ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events... The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

The fourth major tournament, the French Open, will be exclusively available on NBC and its companion streaming service Peacock. A subscription to Peacock Premium starts at just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and features wall-to-wall coverage of the French Open, plus NFL football, MLB baseball, Notre Dame football, English Premier League soccer, and much more.

Tennis Channel Plus ATP Tournaments Schedule

Below is a list of ATP Masters 1000, ATP Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments that will be broadcast in full or in part on Tennis Channel Plus in 2023. For the complete list of events from all levels of the ATP, click here.

Start Date Tournament Type Jan. 16 Australian Open Grand Slam Major Mar. 8 BNP Paribas Open ATP Masters 1000 Mar. 22 Miami Open ATP Masters 1000 Apr. 9 Monte Carlo Masters ATP Masters 1000 Apr. 26 Madrid Open ATP Masters 1000 May 10 Internazionali BNL d’Italia ATP Masters 1000 May 28 French Open Grand Slam Major Jul. 3 Wimbledon Grand Slam Major Aug. 7 National Bank Open ATP Masters 1000 Aug. 13 Western and Southern Open ATP Masters 1000 Aug. 28 U.S. Open Grand Slam Major Oct. 4 Shanghai Masters ATP Masters 1000 Oct. 30 Paris Masters ATP Masters 1000 Nov. 12 ATP Finals ATP Finals

Tennis Channel Plus WTA Tournaments Schedule

Below is a list of WTA 1000, WTA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments that will be broadcast in full or in part on Tennis Channel Plus in 2023. For the complete list of events from all levels of the WTA, click here.