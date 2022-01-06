How to Stream ‘Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More
Often heralded as one of the very best to ever play the position, former NFL QB Joe Montana is the subject of a new NFL Films docuseries titled “Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure.” The six-part series will examine Montana from his days at Notre Dame to his Hall of Fame-worthy career as he led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl titles. You can stream it all on Peacock, starting today.
How to Watch “Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure”
- When: Episodes 1 and 2 debut today, January 6
- Streaming: Watch on Peacock
Background
“Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure” takes a look at the QB from behind the scenes, and shares stories throughout Montana’s life. You’ll also expect to hear from some of the sports’ greatest minds, like former teammates Jerry Rice and Steve Young, 49ers brass like former coach George Seifert and owner Ed DeBartolo Jr., and modern contemporaries like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. We’ll also hear from other key sports figures of the time like Lakers PG Magic Johnson, and former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.
Before Tom Brady came along, Montana was widely considered the greatest quarterback in history. With four Super Bowl rings, 40,551 passing yards, and 273 touchdowns, Montana rewrote record books. His career wrapped up with a 117−47 regular season record and an amazing 16−7 playoff record.
Montana says he hopes fans who watch the series will be inspired. “If you want something bad enough, you just never quit. If you want something bad enough, you can’t give up at it. You never stop believing in yourself and always be prepared,” Montana said.
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure
Montana’s first hand account of his career from the earliest days to national champion at Notre Dame and becoming a four-time Super Bowl winner and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.