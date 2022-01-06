How to Stream ‘Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Often heralded as one of the very best to ever play the position, former NFL QB Joe Montana is the subject of a new NFL Films docuseries titled “Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure.” The six-part series will examine Montana from his days at Notre Dame to his Hall of Fame-worthy career as he led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl titles. You can stream it all on Peacock, starting today.

How to Watch “Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure”

When: Episodes 1 and 2 debut today, January 6

Streaming: Watch on Peacock

Background

“Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure” takes a look at the QB from behind the scenes, and shares stories throughout Montana’s life. You’ll also expect to hear from some of the sports’ greatest minds, like former teammates Jerry Rice and Steve Young, 49ers brass like former coach George Seifert and owner Ed DeBartolo Jr., and modern contemporaries like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. We’ll also hear from other key sports figures of the time like Lakers PG Magic Johnson, and former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.

Before Tom Brady came along, Montana was widely considered the greatest quarterback in history. With four Super Bowl rings, 40,551 passing yards, and 273 touchdowns, Montana rewrote record books. His career wrapped up with a 117−47 regular season record and an amazing 16−7 playoff record.

Montana says he hopes fans who watch the series will be inspired. “If you want something bad enough, you just never quit. If you want something bad enough, you can’t give up at it. You never stop believing in yourself and always be prepared,” Montana said.