How to Stream ‘Mulan’ on Disney Plus Premier Access

After several delays and much anticipation, “Mulan” has finally hit the silver screens. The film, which is a live-action remake of the famed 1998 version, will be available on Disney+ tomorrow September 4th.

How to Stream ‘Mulan’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Mobile

When: Available September 4th at 12:01AM PT on Disney+ Premier Access

Stream: Watch with Disney+ Premier Access

Price: $29.99 with a Disney+ Subscription

Unlike other films that have recently debuted on the platform such as Beyonce’s “Black is King” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” “Mulan” is not included with the regular Disney+ subscription. Instead, the film is being offered as Disney+ Premier Access, priced at $29.99.

On What Devices Can I Buy Mulan?

You can purchase Mulan using Disney+ Premier Access on disneyplus.com and in the Disney+ app on select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku.

On What Devices Can I Stream Mulan?

You can stream “Mulan” on a wide variety of streaming players, smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and tablets such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TVs, LG Smart TV, and more.

How Many Times Can I Stream Mulan?

When you purchase Mulan using Disney+ Premier Access, you can stream it as many times as you like, as long as your remain a Disney+ subscriber. This is different from other PVOD releases which were generally only available for a 48-hour rental.

Is Mulan Available in 4K?

On most streaming players, you can stream “Mulan” in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

Can You Watch Mulan Offline?

Just like the rest of the Disney+ catalog, you can download and stream Mulan on all your linked devices.

When Will Mulan Be Included with Disney+?

Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on Dec. 4, 2020. The move would make it the first time a major film has gone from a theatrical bow to streaming so expeditiously, with only three months between the releases dates.

The film stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, as well as Chinese cinema vets such as Jet Li, who plays the Emperor, Donnie Yen who plays Commander Tung, as well as Gong Li who plays Xianniang.

News that “Mulan” would be skipping a theatrical bow and going straight to PVOD was announced by Disney CEO Bob Chapek during the company’s Q3 earnings call in early August. The announcement staggered fans and industry experts alike as the film was sure to be a blockbuster. However, after rescheduling the premiere date twice and the coronavirus still raging on, Disney decided to bring the film directly into our homes instead.

What’s more, the media giant also shocked fans by revealing the film’s steep price point. While several films have also opted out of a theatrical stint, their PVOD prices have mostly been $19.99 to rent or $24.99 to purchase. At $29.99, “Mulan” is the costliest mid-pandemic PVOD release to date.

Last week, however, news also came out revealing that the film will cos less in places such as Cananda, UK, Ireland and other European territories. In Canada, “Mulan” has been set at $34.99 CAD, which comes out to roughly $26 in the U.S. In the UK, the movie is going for £19.99, while it’s set at €21.99 in European territories such as Spain, Austria, Ireland and Italy. All come out to $26 USD. In Australia, the film has been marked at $34.99 AUD, which comes out to be about $25 USD.