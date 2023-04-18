How to Stream Seattle Kraken, Mariners, Sounders Games on Root Sports Northwest

When Warner Bros. Discovery told the teams covered by its regional sports networks that it was getting out of the business, fans of those clubs underwent the anxiety of not being positive when or where their favorite squad would be available on TV.

Viewers in the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska markets didn’t have to worry, however. Root Sports Northwest is still humming along, as the majority of the company is currently owned by the Seattle Mariners. That means that whatever troubles RSNs are going through right now (and there are plenty), Root Sports Northwest is in a good position to continue offering live games for the foreseeable future.

If you happen to live in one of these markets, but you’re a cord cutter who has left pay TV behind, there’s no need to fret. You still have options for watching Root Sports Northwest, so you don’t miss out on any of your favorite team’s games.

What Teams are Available on Root Sports Northwest?

There is a wide selection of college and professional sports teams available on Root Sports Northwest. It’s a great way to see the Seattle Kraken as they begin their Stanley Cup Playoffs journey, as well as the Seattle Mariners, whose regular season just got underway.

Check out the full list of teams available on Root Sports Northwest

What’s the Best Live TV Streaming Service to Watch Root Sports Northwest?

DIRECTV STREAM is our top choice for watching Root Sports Northwest on a live TV streaming platform. This service comes with a five-day free trial, so you can enjoy a Kraken playoff game or two for free if you sign up now. Root Sports Northwest is available on DIRECTV STREAM Choice and above packages.

If you decide to keep your service past the free trial, DIRECTV STREAM also gives you more live sports, news, and entertainment than any other live TV service on the market. It may not be the cheapest service available, but the value you’ll get with DIRECTV STREAM can’t be beat.

The other available choice for cord-cutters to stream Root Sports Northwest is through Fubo. This service is a sports-lover’s dream, as it carries a wide variety of other RSNs like those from Bally Sports, as well. It also carries national channels like NFL RedZone, MLB Network, [NBA.TV] and NHL Network. It offers a seven-day free trial, and plans start at $85.98 per month (including RSN fee).

Does Root Sports Northwest Have a Streaming Service?

Sadly, no. Some RSNs like YES Network and NESN operate their own streaming platforms, which allow in-market customers to watch New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox games without the need for a cable or live TV service subscription. Unfortunately, Root Sports Northwest does not operate such a service and has not publicly disclosed any plans to launch one in the near future.

What if You Live Outside the Northwest?

If you do not live in the Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Montana, or Idaho markets, but you’re a fan of one of the teams covered by Root Sports Northwest, you will not be able to watch on that channel, even if you have a DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo subscription.

The good news is, you have options. You can watch out-of-market Mariners games with MLB.TV, which is baseball’s out-of-market games streaming platform. The NBA’s version is called NBA League Pass, which can be used to see Portland Trail Blazers games once the 2023-24 regular season starts up.

Kraken fans will want to ensure they’ve got access to ESPN and the Turner Networks, as nationally televised Kraken playoff games will be on one of those two outlets this year. Sounders and Timbers fans can watch those games and every other MLS match via MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, whether they live in or out of market.