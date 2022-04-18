How to Stream the 2022 Boston Marathon Live For Free Without Cable

The Boston Marathon is celebrating its 126th Anniversary this year, and it is finally back in its traditionally Patriots’ Day slot. Live coverage of the Boston Marathon begins Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, which is available with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 Boston Marathon

While the race is airing on USA Network, you can also stream it with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

About the 2022 Boston Marathon

Calling the action from Boston for NBC Sports will be Paul Swangard, along with two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, seven-time Paralympian Chris Waddell, and reporting from the event Trenni Kusnierek.

The 2022 Boston Marathon field, which marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s race in 1972, is expected to be highlighted by Tokyo Olympic marathon gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya, who is making her Boston Marathon debut, and Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medalist Molly Seidel of the United States. The women’s field is also expected to feature former winners American Des Linden (2018) and Edna Kiplagat (2017) of Kenya, as well as Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei.

The men’s field is expected to be headlined by seven of the past eight Boston Marathon winners, including reigning champion Benson Kipruto of Kenya, Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono (2019), Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi (2018), Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui (2017), and Ethiopia’s Lemi Berhanu (2016) and Lelisa Desisa (2015 and 2013).

Americans in the men’s field are expected to include Colin Bennie, who finished seventh in last year’s Boston Marathon, Tokyo Olympian Jake Riley, Rio Olympian Jared Ward, and Scott Fauble.