How to Use the March Madness Live App to Stream the NCAA Tournament on Your Favorite Devices

Whether you’re a diehard college basketball fan or just want to sink into the madness, for a few days, March Madness Live is the streaming destination for you. All 67 NCAA Tournament games are available on the service, which you can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials. March Madness Live is a one-stop shop for all your men’s college basketball needs and is a must-have for anyone looking to jump into the action this weekend.

If you don’t have a TV Streaming package, you can watch CBS games on mobile or for three hours unauthenticated. You can sign-up for a free trial of Hulu Live TV to get all the games via the March Madness Live App.

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

In order to see all the games through the app, your provider must offer all the channels that will be showing the games: CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

March Madness Live Features

Right away, you’ll see the Game Center, the central hub of the NCAA tournament. Here, you’ll be able to access news, highlights, and “interactive content” for every single game of March Madness. You can also access the Condensed Games feature to quickly catch up on games you missed while you get ready for the next slate of contests.

You’ll also have the “Fast Break” feature, an NFL RedZone-esque channel that bounces around ongoing games while providing commentary and highlights. You’ll only be able to watch this during the first and second rounds, from March 19 through March 22.

If you’re jumping into a game already in progress, “The Catch Up” feature will get you caught up with all the action before you dive in.

Fans who filled out a Bracket Challenge through the NCAA website can track their bracket through March Madness Live. If you haven’t yet filled out a bracket, March Madness Live offers valuable information to help you make the best picks before the tournament starts.

You can read more about the app’s features here.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App

This is the procedure for an Apple TV. It is similar to what you’ll encounter on any device.

First, you’ll need to download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and XBox One. Here’s the link to the Apple version, and here’s the link to the Google Play Store. You can also download it through the app store on your device. Once your app is installed, go to the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider.

The app will generate a code and direct you to go to ncaa.com/activate.