How to Watch 2022 Texas High School Football Championship, Aledo vs. College Station, Live for Free Without Cable

A rematch that’s been five years in the making. The 5-A Division I Texas football state championship will be the first championship game on Dec. 17 as the Aledo Bearcats (13-2) go up against the College Station Cougars (13-2). The game will be played from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and will be able to watch all of the action on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports+. Live coverage will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

How to Watch Aledo Versus College Station High School State Championship:

Fans can also watch the championship game on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra via DIRECTV STREAM.

The powerhouse Aledo is back at Jerry World yet again, winning three consecutive state titles in 5A Division II from 2018-2020. Even more, the Bearcats are the only Texas high school team who have won three or more consecutive titles, twice. But the last time they faced College Station in the state championship game five years ago, the Cougars stunned them and took home the title.

Sealing their place with at the UIL 5A D1 Championship game, Aledo won against Longview (who, up to that point, were undefeated) and College Station won against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, scoring 27 unanswered points, at the state semifinals earlier this month.

The game is sure to be a good match, with the Cougars coming back to the finals a second year in a row against a team that knows how to perform under the AT&T Stadium lights. It will be the second time the two have met for the title game in five years.

