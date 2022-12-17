How to Watch 2022 Texas High School Football Championship, DeSoto vs. Austin Vandegrift, Live for Free Without Cable
There’s no getting away from Texas football. In the penultimate game of the UIL finals, the 6-A Division II Texas football state championship will be played by the DeSoto Eagles (13-2) and the Vandegrift Vipers (14-1) on December 17. Home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium is hosting all of the championship games this week and you will be able to watch the action on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports+. Live coverage will kick off at 3 p.m. CT and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.
How to Watch DeSoto Versus Vandegrift High School State Championship:
- When: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. CT
- TV: Bally Sports+
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.
Fans can also watch the championship game on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra via DIRECTV STREAM.
Related: How to Watch 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships Stream Live For Free Online Without Cable
About the Texas High School Football 6A Division II Championship Game
Both teams come hungry for a win at Jerry World this afternoon. Since a field-goal loss to Dripping Springs (Texas) in Week 1, Vandegrift has won an impressive fourteen games in a row. And DeSoto came close to the final last year (losing in the semifinals) after winning the title in 2016.
In the semifinals the Vipers barely beat Katy (Texas), the perennial powerhouse who won in 2020 and went undefeated this year, by three points in the last quarter. Saturday is the Vandegrift Viper’s first-ever appearance in a state championship game.
The Eagles, on the other hand, has been on a six-game winning streak, beating out Guyer (Texas) with a large lead of 47 to 28 in the semifinals. They have averaged 43 points per game but show an impressive defensive game as well.
Can Vandegrift can take home their first championship title against DeSoto? We’ll be tuning in at 3 p.m. Central to find out.
How to Stream 2022 Texas State High School Football 6-A Division II Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Bally Sports+.
-
Bally Sports+
Bally Sports+ is a direct-to-consumer streaming service that offers live games for those who want access to your local Bally Sports RSN without subscribing to a cable or satellite package.
The service has two plans: a monthly plan for $19.99 a month, or an annual plan for $189.99 per year ($15.83/mo pre-paid annually), after a 7-Day Free Trial.
With the service, you can stream your local games from 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.
In addition to NHL and NBA, there are five MLB teams available to stream: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays. Sinclair has yet to get approval from MLB to stream the rest of the teams that they own the traditional broadcast rights for.
The service is only intended for those who live in-market to their local teams. If you live out-of-market, you will need to subscribe to MLB.TV (MLB), NHL.TV via ESPN+ (NHL), or NBA League Pass (NBA).