How to Watch 2022 Texas High School Football Championship, DeSoto vs. Austin Vandegrift, Live for Free Without Cable

There’s no getting away from Texas football. In the penultimate game of the UIL finals, the 6-A Division II Texas football state championship will be played by the DeSoto Eagles (13-2) and the Vandegrift Vipers (14-1) on December 17. Home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium is hosting all of the championship games this week and you will be able to watch the action on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports+. Live coverage will kick off at 3 p.m. CT and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DeSoto Versus Vandegrift High School State Championship:

Fans can also watch the championship game on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra via DIRECTV STREAM.

Both teams come hungry for a win at Jerry World this afternoon. Since a field-goal loss to Dripping Springs (Texas) in Week 1, Vandegrift has won an impressive fourteen games in a row. And DeSoto came close to the final last year (losing in the semifinals) after winning the title in 2016.

In the semifinals the Vipers barely beat Katy (Texas), the perennial powerhouse who won in 2020 and went undefeated this year, by three points in the last quarter. Saturday is the Vandegrift Viper’s first-ever appearance in a state championship game.

The Eagles, on the other hand, has been on a six-game winning streak, beating out Guyer (Texas) with a large lead of 47 to 28 in the semifinals. They have averaged 43 points per game but show an impressive defensive game as well.

Can Vandegrift can take home their first championship title against DeSoto? We’ll be tuning in at 3 p.m. Central to find out.

You can stream it with Bally Sports+.