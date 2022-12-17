How to Watch 2022 Texas High School Football Championship, Galena Park North Shore vs. Duncanville, Live for Free Without Cable

Texas has no better rivalry. The UIL 6-A Division I Texas football state championship will be played, yet again, by the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs (15-0) and the Duncanville Panthers (14-0) on December 17 as the Mustangs go for their fourth win over the Panthers in the state finals in five years. The game will be played from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and you will be able to watch all of the action on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports+. Live coverage will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

How to Watch North Shore Versus Duncanville High School State Championship:

Fans can also watch the championship game on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra via DIRECTV STREAM.

They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and that is never more true than when it comes to high school football. Saturday’s game is at Jerry World, which holds up to 80,000 fans, and the last game of the UIL championship between North Shore and Duncanville is expected to be a close game with the Mustangs and the Panthers being ranked nationally at 8th and 9th place respectively. Both teams are undefeated leading up to the final.

The Duncanville Panthers have had a blowout of a season, usually beating their opponents by 30 points or more. In their latest battle against Prosper (Texas), the semifinal was a complete shutout that ended at 41 to 0. Leading up to that game, Prosper had only lost one game in all of 2022.

The North Shore Mustangs, on the other hand, have also had an undefeated season but the games have been much closer. They beat Atascocita (Texas) by only a field goal and Summer Creek (Texas) by a single touchdown. Their semifinal win was from a lead of 15 points, but they let Westlake (Texas) score 34 points on them during the game.

The question is if North Shore can take home a fourth championship title against Duncanville tonight. In the last three times they met at the final (2018, 2019, and 2021), all games were decided in the last quarter.

