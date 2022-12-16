How to Watch 2022 Texas High School Football Championship, Port Neches-Groves vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff, Live for Free Without Cable
As it should, the 5-A Division II Texas football state championship will be played under the Friday Night Lights on Dec. 16 as the Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (12-3) defend their state title against the Port Neches-Groves Indians (13-2). The game will be played from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and will be able to watch all of the action on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports+. Live coverage will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.
How to Watch Dallas South Oak Cliff Versus Port Neches-Grove High School State Championship:
- When: Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. CT
- TV: Bally Sports+
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.
Fans can also watch the championship game on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra via DIRECTV STREAM.
About the Texas High School Football 5A Division II Championship Game
They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and that is never more true than when it comes to high school football. Friday’s game is expected to be played in front of 60,000 fans at Jerry World. The battle between South Oak Cliff and Port Neches-Groves is expected to be a low-scoring affair as both teams come into the game off of impressive defensive showings in the semis. South Oak Cliff beat Argyle 14-6 in one semifinal, while Port Neches-Groves routed Liberty Hill 42-14.
PNG hasn’t been to a state championship for 23 years while SOC has the advantage of having played — and won — at AT&T Stadium last year. PNG’s new coach, Jeff Joseph, however, has coached in two state championship games and three NCAA bowl games having previously been on the staff at Texas A&M.
How to Stream 2022 Texas State High School Football 5-A Division II Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Bally Sports+.
-
Bally Sports+
Bally Sports+ is a direct-to-consumer streaming service that offers live games for those who want access to your local Bally Sports RSN without subscribing to a cable or satellite package.
The service has two plans: a monthly plan for $19.99 a month, or an annual plan for $189.99 per year ($15.83/mo pre-paid annually), after a 7-Day Free Trial.
With the service, you can stream your local games from 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.
In addition to NHL and NBA, there are five MLB teams available to stream: Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays. Sinclair has yet to get approval from MLB to stream the rest of the teams that they own the traditional broadcast rights for.
The service is only intended for those who live in-market to their local teams. If you live out-of-market, you will need to subscribe to MLB.TV (MLB), NHL.TV via ESPN+ (NHL), or NBA League Pass (NBA).