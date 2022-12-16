How to Watch 2022 Texas High School Football Championship, Port Neches-Groves vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff, Live for Free Without Cable

As it should, the 5-A Division II Texas football state championship will be played under the Friday Night Lights on Dec. 16 as the Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (12-3) defend their state title against the Port Neches-Groves Indians (13-2). The game will be played from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and will be able to watch all of the action on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports+. Live coverage will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and that is never more true than when it comes to high school football. Friday’s game is expected to be played in front of 60,000 fans at Jerry World. The battle between South Oak Cliff and Port Neches-Groves is expected to be a low-scoring affair as both teams come into the game off of impressive defensive showings in the semis. South Oak Cliff beat Argyle 14-6 in one semifinal, while Port Neches-Groves routed Liberty Hill 42-14.

PNG hasn’t been to a state championship for 23 years while SOC has the advantage of having played — and won — at AT&T Stadium last year. PNG’s new coach, Jeff Joseph, however, has coached in two state championship games and three NCAA bowl games having previously been on the staff at Texas A&M.

