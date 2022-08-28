How to Watch 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series Live For Free Without Cable

Get ready for all the ankle tapping and box kicks you can handle, sports fans, because the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series is coming to you live this weekend on Peacock. Nineteen teams have been vying in tournaments all around the world, and it all comes down to the final this weekend in Los Angeles. You can also watch parts of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series on CNBC, but to make sure you see it all you’ll need a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

When: Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28

Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 TV: Peacock (primary coverage | CNBC (limited coverage)

Peacock (primary coverage | CNBC (limited coverage) Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

This weekend’s final tournament from Los Angeles will be the culminating event in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series. The matches are played in the rugby sevens style, meaning there are seven players on each team, using a full rugby field. Games are much faster than a normal rugby match, with just seven minutes in each half. This is also the format used in the Olympics, and the tournament features both men’s and women’s national teams. The series has 10 tournament-style events that take place around the globe in cities like London, Dubai, and Singapore.

This year’s tournament features a battle of past champions at the top of the standings. Reigning 2021 champion South Africa currently sits in the top spot with 124 points. Just two points behind sits 14-time top six finisher Australia, with Argentina currently in third at 118 points. The USA is currently in the sixth position with 84 points, but this weekend’s play could vault them into the championship position.

NBC is offering limited coverage of this event on one of its linear channels, CNBC. That coverage will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 27 and 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. However, in order to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the 15 hours of coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, you’ll want a subscription to Peacock.

Can You Watch The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series For Free?

Yes, if you are not an existing Peacock Premium customer. Peacock offers a seven day free trial to new subscribers, so if you’ve been on the fence now is the time to try it! After seven days a subscription to Peacock Premium is $4.99/month

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The HSBC World Rugby Sevens on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.