How to Watch 2023 ESPY Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

The 2023 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) Awards are coming up fast! This year’s ESPYs will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC . The world’s best athletes will be in attendance for the awarding of such honors as Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports,” “Best Breakthrough Athlete,” “Best Record Breaking Performance” and more. You can watch ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 ESPY Awards

The star-studded 2023 ESPY ceremony from Los Angeles will relive the highlight moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars. Five-Time Grammy Award-Winning rapper Lil Wayne will open the show with a performance, and five-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R. will perform her latest single “The Journey” in a special tribute to the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation and Jim Valvano’s iconic 1993 speech.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for their efforts to equalize pay disparities. Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendricks will be awarded the Jimmy V Award for perseverance for his fight against non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and the Buffalo Bills training staff will get the Pat Tillman Award for Service for their efforts to save Damar Hamlin’s life after Hamlin’s frightening collapse due to injury during a game.

Presenters and attendees for the ESPYs include Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, former punter and current podcasting superstar Pat McAfee, Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, world-record skier Mikaela Shiffrin, retired WNBA champion Sue Bird and many more. Nikola Jokić, Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James and Aaron Judge are all nominated for various awards, as well.

