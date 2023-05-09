 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Live Online Without Cable

David Satin

The world’s longest-running annual international televised music competition returns to the airwaves this week! The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals start Tuesday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET, and you can stream them live this year with a subscription to Peacock. It’s an event that has been called “The Olympics of Singing,” and you can see the winners crowned this week! You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

About 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest began as a technical experiment in television broadcasting: the live, simultaneous, transnational broadcast that Europe has now been watching for nearly 70 years was in the late 1950s a marvel. Over the years the format has evolved into the week-long, boundary pushing, technologically innovative, multi-show spectacular that audiences enjoy today.

This year’s Eurovision Contest will be held in Liverpool, England. Traditionally the competition is held in the home country of the contestant who last won it, but since 2022’s winner was from Ukraine, and because of ongoing security concerns due to Russia’s invasion of that country, this year’s Eurovision Contest has been moved.

Can you watch 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch 2023 Eurovision Song Contest as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What is the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest episode schedule?

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Tuesday, May 9 3 p.m. First Eurovision Semi-Final Peacock
Thursday, May 11 3 p.m. Second Eurovision Semi-Final Peacock
Saturday, May 13 3 p.m. Eurovision Grand Final Peacock

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 Eurovision Song Contest Trailer

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

    Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com
