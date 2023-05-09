How to Watch 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Live Online Without Cable
The world’s longest-running annual international televised music competition returns to the airwaves this week! The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals start Tuesday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET, and you can stream them live this year with a subscription to Peacock. It’s an event that has been called “The Olympics of Singing,” and you can see the winners crowned this week! You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
The Eurovision Song Contest began as a technical experiment in television broadcasting: the live, simultaneous, transnational broadcast that Europe has now been watching for nearly 70 years was in the late 1950s a marvel. Over the years the format has evolved into the week-long, boundary pushing, technologically innovative, multi-show spectacular that audiences enjoy today.
This year’s Eurovision Contest will be held in Liverpool, England. Traditionally the competition is held in the home country of the contestant who last won it, but since 2022’s winner was from Ukraine, and because of ongoing security concerns due to Russia’s invasion of that country, this year’s Eurovision Contest has been moved.
Can you watch 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch 2023 Eurovision Song Contest as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
What is the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest episode schedule?
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Tuesday, May 9
|3 p.m.
|First Eurovision Semi-Final
|Peacock
|Thursday, May 11
|3 p.m.
|Second Eurovision Semi-Final
|Peacock
|Saturday, May 13
|3 p.m.
|Eurovision Grand Final
|Peacock
What devices can you use to stream 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
2023 Eurovision Song Contest Trailer
