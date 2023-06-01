How to Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Live Without Cable

The 2023 NBA Finals are here! The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Miami Heat for the right to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy, awarded every year to the NBA’s champion. The best-of-seven series starts Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will be covered by ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN+. The best way to see every game of the series is with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets are making their first NBA Finals appearance in the history of the franchise, but it’s safe to say they aren’t intimidated by the moment. Superstar Nikola Jokic and his supporting cast of Jamal Murray Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and others enter the Finals as heavy favorites, coming off a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat barely managed to avoid a reverse-sweep, going up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals before allowing the Celtics to storm back and tie the series at three games each. But another magical performance from Jimmy Butler allowed the Heat to avoid making history in a bad way, and advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

ESPN+ will offer a simulcast of ABC’s Game 1 coverage of the NBA Finals. ESPN+ and ESPN2 will share coverage of the “NBA in Stephen A’s World” alternate broadcast of Game 1. All games on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3, as they have for the entire NBA playoffs. ESPN Deportes will carry Spanish-language broadcasts of all games.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s) Thursday, June 1 8:30 p.m. Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Sunday, June 4 8 p.m. Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Wednesday, June 7 8:30 p.m. Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Friday, June 9 8:30 p.m. Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Monday, June 12 8:30 p.m. Game 5: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets* ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Thursday, June 15 8:30 p.m. Game 6: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat* ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Sunday, June 18 8 p.m. Game 7: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets* ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

{*} denotes if necessary

How to Stream 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services