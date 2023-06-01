 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC ESPN+ ESPN Deportes

How to Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 NBA Finals are here! The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Miami Heat for the right to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy, awarded every year to the NBA’s champion. The best-of-seven series starts Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will be covered by ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN+. The best way to see every game of the series is with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

About the 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets are making their first NBA Finals appearance in the history of the franchise, but it’s safe to say they aren’t intimidated by the moment. Superstar Nikola Jokic and his supporting cast of Jamal Murray Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and others enter the Finals as heavy favorites, coming off a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat barely managed to avoid a reverse-sweep, going up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals before allowing the Celtics to storm back and tie the series at three games each. But another magical performance from Jimmy Butler allowed the Heat to avoid making history in a bad way, and advance to the 2023 NBA Finals.

ESPN+ will offer a simulcast of ABC’s Game 1 coverage of the NBA Finals. ESPN+ and ESPN2 will share coverage of the “NBA in Stephen A’s World” alternate broadcast of Game 1. All games on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3, as they have for the entire NBA playoffs. ESPN Deportes will carry Spanish-language broadcasts of all games.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s)
Thursday, June 1 8:30 p.m. Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Sunday, June 4 8 p.m. Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Wednesday, June 7 8:30 p.m. Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Friday, June 9 8:30 p.m. Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Monday, June 12 8:30 p.m. Game 5: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets* ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Thursday, June 15 8:30 p.m. Game 6: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat* ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
Sunday, June 18 8 p.m. Game 7: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets* ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

{*} denotes if necessary

How to Stream 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET $10 OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ABC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch 'Inside the NBA' Crew Preview the 2023 NBA Finals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.