 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ABC

How to Watch 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The NBA season is nearly over, but some of the best basketball of the entire year is coming to ESPN and ABC starting Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET when the 2023 Western Conference Finals begin. The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets for the right to advance and meet the Eastern Conference’s representative in the NBA Finals. You can watch each game of the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals

About 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the 2023 NBA regular season as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference but coalesced around leaders LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the playoffs. The team has gotten outstanding performances out of players like Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder as they downed the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors to get to the Conference Finals.

But they haven’t run into a buzzsaw like the Nuggets yet. Denver has arguably the best basketball player currently playing on any court in Nikola Jokic and have shown incredible depth this postseason so far. Jamal Murray has been terrific, but contributions have come from all over the court, from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Bruce Brown to rookie Christian Braun. After sweeping the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first series, the Nuggets downed the Phoenix Suns in the semifinals.

What Is the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals Schedule?

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Tuesday, May 16 8:30 p.m. Game 1-Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ESPN
Thursday, May 18 8:30 p.m. Game 2- Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ESPN
Saturday, May 20 8:30 p.m. Game 3- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers ABC
Monday, May 22 8:30 p.m. Game 4- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers ESPN
Wednesday, May 24 8:30 p.m. Game 5* -Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ESPN
Friday, May 26 8:30 p.m. Game 6*- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers ESPN
Sunday, May 28 8:30 p.m. Game 7* -Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets ESPN

{*} denotes if necessary

How to Stream 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 25% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ABC--
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Regular Season Matchup Between Lakers and Nuggets

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.